Western Kentucky avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-7 baseball win over host Tulane on Sunday in New Orleans.
After falling behind 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, WKU rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to grab an 8-6 lead.
Tulane got one run back in the eighth, but WKU held on for the win.
Matthew Meyer led WKU at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort, including two doubles and four RBIs. Davis Sims was 2-for-6, Jackson Gray had two hits and Matt Phipps drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers
Mason Vinyard got the win in relief, tossing a scoreless third of a inning. Bailey Sutton earned the save for the Tops.
WKU (4-6) is back in action 3 p.m. CT Tuesday at Kentucky.
