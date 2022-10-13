Rick Stansbury is excited about the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team he has in place for the upcoming season, and opened up practice Thursday for some people to watch his group.
Among those in attendance for the open practice at E.A. Diddle Arena were representatives from 15 NBA teams – the first time WKU has held an event of the sort since the 2019-20 season.
“First off, I thought it went great, number one. It was great to get back and be able to have this. Two years we haven’t been able to have it,” Stansbury said. “I don’t ever look at our program as a mid-major. We try to run this thing as a high major, we feel like we can compete with anybody and when we talk to our recruits and sell this program, this is what we sell. There’s not a lot of programs like us that can have this kind of day right here. There’s probably not but 10% of the Power Fives that have this.
“It was a very successful day. Naturally some kids get more nerves than others. We had a bunch of NBA teams up in here. I thought it was good.”
WKU is coming off a 19-13 season last year in which it finished second in the Conference USA East Division regular-season standings with an 11-7 record. The Hilltoppers return four of their five starters from last season – Dayvion McKnight, Luke Frampton, Jairus Hamilton and Jamarion Sharp – and the fifth – Camron Justice – is now serving on the team’s staff.
Stansbury also brought in seven new players, including Power Five transfers Khristian Lander from Indiana and Dontaie Allen from Kentucky, as well as Boise State transfer Emmanual Akot. Fallou Diagne – a 6-foot-11 forward from Northwest Florida College – and Tyrone Marshall – a 6-foot-7 forward from Colby Community College – are also among the new Hilltoppers. Jordan Rawls, who played for WKU two seasons before transferring to Georgia State last year, is back with the Hilltoppers. Stansbury said Thursday he is eligible to start the season, meaning the entire team is eligible for the opener.
“To this day, he’s eligible, so we have nobody we have to worry about going into this season, any other eligibilities. Everybody’s eligible. There’s no more waivers,” Stansbury said. “That’s good. And Rawls is playing very good for us.”
The NBA teams included in the welcome message on the video board were the Bucks, Suns, Celtics, Knicks, Hornets, Spurs, Wizards, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Rockets, Lakers, Pistons, Kings, Hawks and Mavericks.
The last time the Hilltoppers held a pro day was ahead of the 2019-20 season, when Charles Bassey was on the team. Bassey was the last player from the program to get drafted, getting selected in the second round with the 53rd overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the 46th NBA Draft pick in WKU history and the first since 2010.
“I’m going to let (the scouts) decide (pro prospects),” Stansbury said. “It’s hard to be a pro. You’ve got to do something special. Everybody knows the guys that are being looked at. Jamar – he does some things special. He can run, he can jump, he can block shots – special. McKnight – some special things. E-man – special things. Fallou’s a young guy that’s special. There’s several guys that do different things. But again, I’ll let those guys make that decision. I know I like my team, I like my personnel. We’ve got some good young guys. … There’s a good mixture of some youth out there with those veterans.”
The Hilltoppers will host University of Montevallo and Georgetown College in exhibition games Nov. 2 and 5, before opening the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky.