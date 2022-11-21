Hilltoppers handle Montevallo in exhibition
Western Kentucky redshirt junior forward/guard Dontaie Allen shoots a layup during the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against Montevallo (Ala.) on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com/

Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced WKU redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen would be held out of Monday’s opening game in the Cayman Islands Classic.

