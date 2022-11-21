Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced WKU redshirt junior guard/forward Dontaie Allen would be held out of Monday’s opening game in the Cayman Islands Classic.
“Dontaie Allen will not be available today while an eligibility matter related to his previous school and conference is clarified,” Stansbury said in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account shortly before tipoff against Akron in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. “We hope to have the situation resolved soon.”
This season at WKU, Allen has carved out a role as a key reserve for the Hilltoppers. In three games, he has averaged 8 points per game – which ranks fifth on the team – and 2.7 rebounds. Allen is 4-for-9 from 3-point range, shooting at a 47% clip for the Hilltoppers. Allen’s season-high of 15 points came in WKU’s 127-61 home win against Kentucky State on Nov. 12.
Allen, who spent the previous three seasons playing at Kentucky, has three years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the top recruits in the country out of Pendleton County – he finished his prep career with Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors after scoring 3,255 points and grabbing 1,228 rebounds in his career. His career scoring ranked 11th and his rebounding 22nd all-time in KHSAA history at the conclusion of his prep career, according to statistics submitted to the KHSAA.
In a senior season at Pendleton that was cut short due to injury, Allen averaged 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range over 13 games, and he scored 50 or more points in six of his first 12 games that season. He averaged 31.8 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 59.1% from the field and 39.6% from behind the arc as a junior. He was the No. 68 recruit in the class according to Rivals, and rated as the No. 92 prospect by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Allen played in 18 games for the 26-8 Wildcats, and averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.7 minutes during those contests. Allen redshirted his first season at Kentucky while recovering from a knee injury suffered during his senior season at Pendleton County, and appeared in 22 games with a start in his redshirt freshman season in 2020-21. He finished that season averaging 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range with 31 makes from long range.
WKU is scheduled to play three games in the Cayman Islands Classic. The Hilltoppers are set to match up against Illinois State or LSU on Tuesday before wrapping play Wednesday. The Tops are back home Saturday to face South Carolina State at E.A. Diddle Arena.{&end}
