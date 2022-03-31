Several Western Kentucky football players had a chance to show what they've got to scouts Thursday as the Hilltoppers held their pro day at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Fourteen Hilltoppers were listed on the participation sheet for the event, as well as four others – Kentucky Wesleyan's KiShawn Walker, Morehead State's Vincent Winey and Murray State's Malik Honeycutt and Mo Green.
"I think we had all the scouts out here," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Really proud of our guys. They really tested well, really showed out well. It was great to have everybody out here. It was a great day for Western Kentucky and great to hear all the positive feedback from all the scouts and all those people."
On the participation list for the event were Bailey Zappe, DeAngelo Malone, Boe Wilson, Antwon Kincade, Jerreth Sterns, Ben Ratzlaff, Demetrius Cain, Jeremy Darvin, Adam Cofield, DeAngelo Wilson, Omari Alexander, John Haggerty, Michael Pitts and Malik Staples.
WKU did not release results from Thursday's pro day.
Zappe, Sterns and Malone are WKU's three top prospects for the next level, and have all competed in events in hopes of raising their stock since finishing off a 9-5 season with a Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State in mid-December.
Malone and Zappe both participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and played in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Malone was named the American Team's Most Valuable Player in the Senior Bowl after leading the team with six tackles, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. The defensive end finished his career as one of the most accomplished Hilltoppers in program history, and is coming off a season in which he was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year – he also won the award in 2019, and is only the fourth to win the award twice. He's the program's all-time leader with 34 career sacks, his 60 career tackles for loss are second behind Sherrod Coates' 75 and his 349 career tackles is second in the program's FBS era behind only Devon Key's 350.
Malone says "there's plenty of teams" interested in him, and that he's put on 15 pounds since the end of the season. He said unofficially his 40-yard dash time Thursday was around a 4.53, his cone drill was around 6.9 and his shuttle drill was around 4.2.
"I felt like it went very well. I was very well prepared. I feel like I went through the drills pretty fluidly," Malone said. "The other guys, they did great with the 40s, with the drills, even with the field work – everything was just great."
Zappe threw for 103 yards on 8-of-13 passing with an interception in the Senior Bowl after a record-setting season with WKU. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback broke NCAA records for passing yards and touchdown passes this season and was named C-USA's Most Valuable Player, as well as the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner. He was also the Boca Raton Bowl Offensive MVP.
Zappe finished his lone season at WKU with 5,987 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing with 11 interceptions. The Victoria, Texas, native came to WKU from Houston Baptist, along with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley – who's now in the same role at Texas Tech – and receivers Sterns and Ratzlaff.
Zappe has spent the last few months in Mobile, Ala., training with David Morris of QB Country, working on arm strength and knowledge of the game, Zappe said. Sterns said he noticed Zappe's arm had gotten stronger the first time they threw after Sterns got back to Bowling Green on Saturday.
"It's been a fun process," Zappe said. "This is something I've been dreaming of my whole life. I've been playing football since I was 5, so this has always been a dream of mine, to be in this situation.
"I thought going into pro day today, show off the arm, kind of see what I can do with the deep ball – deep ball accuracy – accuracy all the way around the field, being able to make every throw on the field no matter where I'm at, and of course showing that I can take drops from under center, play-actions and all of that. I felt like it was a really good day – 55 out of 56, so almost perfect – but it was a good day for everybody."
Sterns didn't participate in the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine, but did play in the East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he caught three passes for 30 yards.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound receiver was named C-USA's Newcomer of the Year and was a C-USA First Team selection after leading the nation in receptions with 150, in receiving yards with 1,902 and tying for the lead with 17 touchdowns. Sterns' 150 receptions were third-most in FBS history – the record is 158 by East Carolina's Zay Jones in 2016 – and his receiving yards were fifth-most in FBS history.
"It was good, man. It's been a long three months. I've been working. Kind of wanted to prove some people wrong athletically – I think there were some doubts – but I think I did that today," Sterns said. "I'm still waiting on the official times and everything, but it started off well with a good vert, so I'm happy."
While the trio of Zappe, Sterns and Malone likely have the highest draft prospects, the pro day offered an opportunity for others to be noticed and potentially sign undrafted free agent deals.
WKU hasn't had a player selected in the NFL Draft since Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Mike White went in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively, in the 2018 Draft, but the Hilltoppers have had several others sign with organizations as undrafted free agents, including defensive backs Dionte Ruffin, Key and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith last year – the final two of which were at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday.
"As many eyes as you can get on you with all the scouts we had out there – had a couple of higher player personnel people out there as well – it is huge," Helton said. "I think Jerreth in particular has done a great job ever since the postseason bowl games and all the testing he's done. There's a lot of buzz around him. Just to get those eyes on those players, it's a big deal for sure."
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT April 28. The second and third rounds are scheduled for April 29, and rounds four-seven are set for April 30.