Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT TELL CITY GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN INDIANA...PERRY AND IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...HANCOCK...MUHLENBERG...OHIO...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 10:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...KY 403 AT JAMES MCKINNEY BRIDGE FLOODS. WATER OVERFLOWS LOCK WALL. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.9 FEET ON DEC 1 2011. &&