When Western Kentucky's last game day began, the Hilltoppers believed they would have a week off between contests, but a late addition to the schedule changed that.
Shortly before tipping off what ended up being a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, WKU announced the addition of a game against Gardner-Webb at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"That's what it's all about," WKU junior forward Kevin Osawe said after Sunday's game. "With this COVID, this pandemic and everything, we just want to play as many games as we can, and the fact that we have a game Thursday is great."
WKU (3-2) beat MVSU on Sunday in a game that was originally scheduled for after Christmas, but moved up after the Hilltoppers had games against Prairie View A&M and Little Rock canceled. WKU was scheduled to have a week off after playing the Delta Devils before hosting Rhode Island this Sunday, but the new game against the Running' Bulldogs was added to fill one of WKU's schedule vacancies. The Hilltoppers are still working to fill the other game.
Gardner-Webb has yet to play, and had games against Presbyterian scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10 postponed due to a positive test in the Presbyterian program. The Runnin' Bulldogs were originally scheduled to open their season Nov. 25, and have had six games postponed and one canceled since then.
"Our scheduling man is the most important guy on this staff right now, and that's (associate athletic director for communications and men's basketball) Zach (Greenwell) and (director of basketball operations) Talvis (Franklin). Constantly working around the clock," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said Sunday. " ... We've got to keep grinding. They ground out a Gardner-Webb for Thursday night. We needed another game. Anytime you get games in right now, it's important just to play games."
WKU is coming off a dominant showing against MVSU, where it exhibited its depth with 50 points off the bench. Through five games, the Hilltoppers have nine players averaging double-digit minutes, and the team is averaging 25.2 bench points per game – WKU averaged 11.8 last year.
Taveion Hollingsworth leads WKU with 18.4 points per game and Charles Bassey is averaging 14.6 points and 11.2 rebounds, and leads the nation with 20 blocked shots.
WKU has struggled shooting the ball from deep this season – it's shooting just 28.4% (29 of 102) from 3-point range, including 30.8% (8 of 26) last game with a combined 2 of 14 from Jordan Rawls and Luke Frampton. The Hilltoppers shot just 16.7% (3 of 18) the previous game in a 75-54 loss at Louisville.
"We obviously could have shot the ball better. A lot of shots weren't falling tonight," Rawls said after Sunday's win. "We know we're a better shooting team than that. We're just going to keep getting shots up in practice and just keep moving forward."
Gardner-Webb lost two players from last year's 16-16 team as transfers to Big East schools, and bring letter winners in sophomore forward Kareem Reid, senior guard Jaheam Cornwall and junior forward Ludovic Dufeal. Reid averaged 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds, Cornwall averaged 13.1 points and 3.3 assists and Dufeal averaged 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Cornwall is the third-best returning 3-point shooter in Division I, shooting 44.4% on 196 attempts, and the 6-foot-8 Dufeal led the Big South with 71 blocked shots.
The Runnin' Bulldogs also brought in Jacob Falko, a first team NJCAA Division II All-American at Cecil College.
"To be honest, I don't know a whole lot about them, except they've had a good program, good teams," Stansbury said immediately after Sunday's win. "I know they were in the NCAA Tournament a couple years ago. I think Zach had told me they've got a first-team all-league player back and a JUCO All-American back. That's basically all I know about them right now. Again, it's the kind of team that we've just got to be concerned about ourselves."
Thursday will mark the first-ever meeting between WKU and Gardner-Webb. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to follow with an 11 a.m. game against Rhode Island on Sunday. WKU lost to Rhode Island in overtime last year. The Rams have played Arizona State, Boston College, USF, San Francisco, Seton Hall and Wisconsin already this season.
"Let's get this Gardner-Webb game under our belt Thursday night – that's the next one," Stansbury said. "Then, if everything's where it needs to be, we all know we've got a really, really, really good Rhode Island team coming in here Sunday morning at 11 o'clock – a really, really, really good Rhode Island team."
GARDNER-WEBB (0-0) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-2)
7 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
GARDNER-WEBB
Ludovic Dufeal, f, 6-8, jr. (5.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg)*; Kareem Reid, f, 6-9, so. (6.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg)*; Lance Terry, g, 6-2, so. (3.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg)*; Jacob Falko, g, 6-2, jr. (23.7 ppg, 4.2 apg)*^; Jaheam Cornwall, g, 6-0, sr. (13.1 ppg, 3.3 apg)*.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (18.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Kenny Cooper, g, 6-0, r-sr. (3.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (14.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (7.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (7.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
Television
ESPN+; WKU PBS in Bowling Green
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Tim Craft (127-106, eighth year; 127-106 overall), Gardner-Webb; Rick Stansbury (85-54, fifth year; 378-220 overall), WKU.
Series record
First meeting.
Last time out
Gardner-Webb will be playing its first game of the season; Western Kentucky won 96-69 against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
*2019-20 stats
^Junior college stats
