Western Kentucky’s offense is one of the best in the nation, but it knows it’ll need to be extra careful taking care of the ball this weekend.
The Hilltoppers face off with a Middle Tennessee team that leads the nation in turnovers gained in a 2:30 p.m. “100 Miles of Hate” rivalry game Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Our guys understand Middle Tennessee’s one of the best defenses in the conference – No. 1 in the country in taking the ball away from the other team – and they really feed off their defense there at Middle,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “Just really overemphasizing (ball security) even more so this week just because they’ve been tremendous all year long at taking the ball away.”
The Blue Raiders (4-4 overall, 2-2 Conference USA) have an FBS-leading 25 turnovers gained – 12 fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions. The 13 interceptions – Quincy Riley has a team-high four – lead C-USA and are tied for third nationally. Middle Tennessee is tied for first nationally with Kent State with a 1.75 turnover margin.
In Middle Tennessee’s win over Southern Miss last weekend, the Blue Raiders forced five turnovers but finished with just a plus-one margin. The most turnovers it has forced in a game this season was six, coming in a 34-28 victory over Marshall that helped it reach 2-2 in league play. The Blue Raiders’ conference losses came to UTSA 27-13 and Charlotte 42-39.
“Obviously they’re a physical defense,” WKU tight end Joey Beljan said. “Coach Kittley was really emphasizing protecting the ball this weekend because they lead the country in turnovers. That’s a pretty big emphasis this week. Other than that we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing these past couple of weeks.”
WKU (4-4, 3-1) is in a three-way tie atop C-USA’s East Division with Marshall and FAU – the two are scheduled to face off Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla. The Hilltoppers are in the midst of a three-game winning streak that included games at Old Dominion, FIU and against Charlotte.
While Middle Tennessee has been exceptional at forcing turnovers, it still sits in the middle of the pack in C-USA defensively. The Blue Raiders’ 28.7 points allowed per game is eighth in the league and its 415.1 yards allowed per game is also eighth.
Meanwhile, WKU has been lighting up the scoreboard.
The Hilltoppers are ninth nationally with 40.5 points per game and have the top passing offense with 435.8 yards per game through the air via the arm of Bailey Zappe. The Hilltoppers have done fairly well at taking care of the ball this season, and are tied for 36th nationally in turnovers lost with nine on the season, but WKU did have two interceptions last week.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said Monday. “They’ve probably got one of the best, most prolific offenses in the country. They’re leading this conference in every passing category out there. ... They’re going to make their plays. They’re really good players, they’ve got a really good offensive scheme, they score a lot of points, so it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.
“Offensively, same thing for us. We’ve got to make sure we’re scoring touchdowns. You’re not going to beat this team kicking field goals. We’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity that we get.”
The Middle Tennessee offense is fourth in C-USA in scoring at 30.3 points per game, but it has some question marks entering the matchup. Quarterback Chase Cunningham, who’s thrown for over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, left last week’s game early due to injury and Mike DiLiello and Nicholas Vattiato split time in relief. Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury, Middle Tennessee confirmed to Cecil Joyce of the Daily News Journal on Thursday.
Jimmy Marshall and Jarrin Pierce lead the receiving corps with 404 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions and 367 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions, respectively. Chaton Mobley is Middle Tennessee’s leading rusher with 231 yards and two touchdowns on 50 attempts.
WKU is coming off its best defensive stretch of the season, allowing 20, 19 and 13 points its last three games. The Hilltoppers have pressured opposing quarterbacks during the stretch and collected a combined 15 sacks after recording five through the first five games.
“Coach (Maurice) Crum and the defensive staff the past couple weeks have done a really, really good job and this will be another big test this week,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Middle Tennessee will have a great game plan for us. They do an exceptional job coaching getting their guys ready, so we’ve got to have another great week defensively, for sure.”
With a fourth straight win this season, WKU would even the all-time series with the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee currently leads the series 35-34-1, but the Hilltoppers have back-to-back wins in the series.
“I think they’re a lot like us in that they’re a chip-on-their-shoulder group, they play hard,” Helton said. “You can see it in their play every single week. They’re coached extremely well. ... They’re playing hard-nosed, tough football, and I’d like to think we’re a scrappy team and that’s kind of how I view them as well – just a tough, hard-nosed team that tries to do everything to go win games.
“I think you’re going to see two comparable football teams out there that are trying like heck to go win games. It should be a really good atmosphere to see a game.”{&end}