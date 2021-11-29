It took Western Kentucky a while to get going its last time out, but a 29-9 run to close against UT Martin on Saturday brought the Hilltoppers back to .500.
Now, WKU will look to move above .500 for the first time this season since winning its opener against Alabama State when it hosts Division III Rhodes College at 7 p.m. Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Naturally, we'll be the better team. That's not meant to be no disrespect to them, we're just a better team," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Again, we've got to learn how to play the same way no matter who it is, whether it's 12 o'clock, whether it's 7 o'clock, whether it's Memphis or whether it's UT Martin. That's building that consistency. It's always easier said than done."
WKU (3-3) won back-to-back games over Alabama A&M and the Skyhawks after dropping games to Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship and falling at then-No. 11 Memphis.
The matchup against the Lynx (3-3) was a late addition to the schedule – it was added Nov. 16 – and is the third game in WKU's current five-game homestand.
WKU, which has had a different leading scorer in five of its first six games this season, is led in scoring by Jairus Hamilton's 16.5 points per game. Dayvion McKnight adds 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while Camron Justice is the only other Hilltopper averaging double-figure scoring with 11.8 points per game since he was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA before the Asheville Championship.
The Hilltoppers had four players – Hamilton, Justice, McKnight and Luke Frampton – score in double figures in Saturday's win, led by 24 points and eight rebounds from Hamilton. Jamarion Sharp, WKU's 7-foot-5 center, started his second game in place of Jaylen Butz, who has battled knee soreness, and finished with six points, nine rebounds and six blocks after recording a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks against Alabama A&M.
Rhodes comes in at 3-3 this season, and also has a 98-61 exhibition loss at UAB – Tuesday's game is listed as an exhibition for Rhodes. The Lynx are led by Koki Willey's 17 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and are adding 10 points per game from Jalen Essick and over nine each from Jefferson Walker and Kevin Shen.
WKU is scheduled to close its homestand after Tuesday's game with Rhodes with a 6 p.m. game against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday and a 7 p.m. game against Buffalo on Dec. 8.
RHODES COLLEGE (3-3) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-3)
7 p.m. Tuesday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
RHODES COLLEGE
Koki Wiley, g, 6-3, jr. (17 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Zavien Williams, g, 6-0, fr. (5 ppg, 1.2 rpg); Jefferson Walker, g, 6-0, jr. (9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Jayson Williams, f, 6-7, so. (0.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg); TJ Clayton, g, 6-4, so. (2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Luke Frampton, g, 6-5, r-sr. (8.7 ppg, 3 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, so. (15.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Jamarion Sharp, c, 7-5, jr. (5.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Jairus Hamilton, f, 6-8, sr. (16.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, fifth-year sr. (9.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Steven Goodson (5-15, second year; 5-15 overall), Rhodes College; Rick Stansbury (106-63, sixth year; 399-229 overall), WKU.
Series record
Tuesday will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Last time out
Rhodes College lost 78-57 to Washington University in St. Louis on Sunday; WKU won 81-66 at home against UT Martin on Saturday.