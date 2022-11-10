Western Kentucky started fast and played a clean game last weekend in Charlotte to bounce back from a disappointing loss to North Texas.
The Hilltoppers will try to put together a similar performance on Saturday, when they face Rice in a 1 p.m. game at Houchens-Smith Stadium with bowl eligibility on the line.
“I think with any team you play, (a fast start) is critical. I think it gives you momentum, I think it allows you to take a deep breath – you don’t relax, just the pressure is not on you as much,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Rice has the ability to do a lot of different things – a lot of different personnel, a lot of different formations. They can score quickly, but their style of play usually is, hey, we want to have ball control offense, long drives, limit our possessions offensively. That’s how they would like to play, but they are very, very capable of spreading you out.”
WKU (6-4 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) couldn’t have asked for a much better start against the 49ers, scoring two touchdowns in the first few minutes on the way to a dominant 59-7 victory. The offense had moved the ball well in previous weeks but struggled to find the end zone due to self-inflicted wounds, but against Charlotte had no offensive penalties.
Quarterback Austin Reed threw for six touchdowns – to six different receivers – and over 400 yards in the win on the way to league Offensive Player of the Week honors, and Darius Ocean added a touchdown pass to another receiver late. The Hilltoppers are tied with North Texas at 37.2 points per game as the top scoring offenses in C-USA.
“It all started with the week of practice we had. Guys came out, they had fun flying around, kind of had a sour taste in their mouth after that North Texas game and I can’t speak highly enough to the coaches and the players for how they came out and attacked every single day and they were ready to go on Saturday,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “The biggest takeaway from Saturday I had was we had zero penalties. It was awesome, right? It was something we had tried to focus on and get better at and it’s just a testament to those players really buying in, understanding what our problem was and figuring it out and fixing it, and ultimately it led to us not shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Rice (5-4, 3-2) is in the middle of the pack defensively, with 33.2 points allowed per game, but gives up only 364.2 yards per game – the second-best mark in C-USA. The Owls have the second-best pass defense in C-USA at 201.2 yards allowed per game, and the second-fewest first downs allowed per game in the league.
The Hilltopper defense also bounced back from its worst showing of the season against the Mean Green in last week’s win at Charlotte. WKU was all over the 49ers’ quarterbacks and came away with five sacks, while also forcing three turnovers – including a 42-yard pick six from freshman Anthony Brackenridge.
WKU has the second-best scoring defense in C-USA at 22.3 points allowed per game, and entered the week leading the nation in both forced turnovers and defensive touchdowns.
This week, WKU will be up against a Rice offense that is averaging 30 points per game. Quarterback TJ McMahon has thrown for 2,037 yards and 18 touchdowns on 152-of-255 passing with 12 interceptions. Bradley Rozner and Luke McCaffrey lead Rice’s receiving corps with 721 yards and eight touchdowns on 33 receptions and 656 yards and six scores on 51 receptions, respectively.
The Owls have six players with more than 100 yards rushing this season, led by Cameron Montgomery’s 391 yards on 59 carries and Ari Broussard’s 251 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 attempts, but Broussard hasn’t played since an Oct. 22 overtime win at Louisiana Tech and wasn’t on this week’s depth chart.
“I think the biggest improvement throughout the year for them has really been the quarterback play. I think he’s really playing well and he’s a guy that came in after an injury to their starter and really kind of taken hold of the job, played really well, sees the defense pre-snap extremely well. They ask him to do a lot – they’re obviously a pro-style team, multiple personnel packages, multiple formations, shifts, motions and what you’ve seen a lot more lately is their principle is very spreadish,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said.
“ … They’ve always been able to run the ball. Rice has done a great job with that – coach (Mike) Bloomgren and (offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo) have been able to run the ball regardless of what the box count was. I think they can hurt you in a lot of different ways. They have a multitude of tight ends, fullbacks – words that we don’t use anymore, fullbacks, they have them. We’ve got to be prepared for a lot. I think they are very problematic in what they do, they’re very detailed in what they do and I think they’re playing really well all the way around.”
Both teams are playing for bowl eligibility – Rice could pick up its sixth win, and WKU needs a seventh because of its 13-game schedule. While both would need help to try to get to the C-USA championship game, the two sit at third and fourth in the standings with two losses each in league play, behind 5-0 UTSA and 5-1 North Texas.
“Rice is a great team, but heck, we’re also a great team,” WKU offensive lineman Wes Dorsey said. “They’re going to come up here really motivated. They’re looking to get in a bowl game, but we’re looking to continue our record with a winning streak and we’re looking to get in a bowl game, too. Two highly motivated teams going at it – I think it’ll be a great game.”
WKU is 3-0 all-time against Rice, including a 42-21 win last year in Houston that made the Hilltoppers bowl eligible. WKU is a 13-point favorite for Saturday’s game, which is set to be streamed on ESPN+.