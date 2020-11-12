Western Kentucky has struggled this season, sitting at 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA, but the Hilltoppers haven’t lost three consecutive games yet, and that’s something the team will look to continue this weekend.
WKU is scheduled to host Southern Miss on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. game at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with two games remaining on the schedule after that.
“Our team has a lot of pride. It hurt last week losing the way we did, but I’m very proud of how they’ve come back and practiced and their drive and determination,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said Thursday. “We all want to finish this thing out the right way. We’ll see how it plays out, but I think our guys will go out there and give great effort and I think you’ll see that when we play Saturday, and hopefully it goes our way.”
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic and had a 41-10 loss at then-No. 11 BYU the week prior. The last win was 13-10 against Chattanooga on Oct. 24.
There’s been an obvious lack of offense from WKU in those three games, and much of the season, and it’s something the Hilltoppers are hoping to be able to turn around with more explosive plays against a Southern Miss (2-5 overall, 1-2 C-USA) team that has allowed 37 points per game and is 11th of the 13 teams in the league to play this season in scoring defense.
“They’ve given up some plays here and there, but they’re very capable of stopping you,” Helton said. “That’s really what we’re lacking right now, is those big plays. We’ve been shooting it down there each game and we’ve got to connect on it. We’ve got a good game plan. We’ll hopefully make those plays this week.”
The Golden Eagles allow an average of 182.6 yards rushing and 256 yards passing per game, while WKU has averaged 112.5 yards rushing and 160.2 yards passing.
WKU has controlled the ball and been able to move down the field somewhat the last few weeks, but has struggled with finishing drives and is last in C-USA with 15.2 points per game. The Hilltoppers possessed the ball roughly 7.5 minutes longer than FAU and roughly six minutes longer than BYU in losses the last two weeks. The Hilltoppers had long drives of 19, 20 and 17 plays in the last three weeks but only two touchdowns during that stretch of games.
Tyrrell Pigrome will start at quarterback for WKU. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis credits his ability to take care of the ball – he’s attempted 182 passes this season without an interception and is one of three FBS quarterbacks with eight touchdowns and no interceptions – but wants him to be more aggressive and take advantage of one-on-one opportunities.
The Hilltoppers may also try to work in younger receivers like Malachi Corley, Jeremiah Fails and Terez Traynor to keep Xavier Lane, Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr. fresher later in the game. Dayton Wade will again be unavailable due to a lower leg injury, and Helton said Thursday he wasn’t sure if Wade would make it back this season.
“We’ve got to have explosive plays,” Ellis said Wednesday. “That’s three weeks in a row we’ve had an 18-play, 19-play and a 20-play drive and we haven’t scored a single point. I’ve never seen that in my life.
“You’ve just got to find a way to hit a big one, and it’s not always about hitting a big one for a touchdown, but your odds of scoring a touchdown go up exponentially when you have a plus-20 play in the drive. We’ve just got to put our guys in the right situations to give them a chance to make a big play.”
Offensively, the Golden Eagles average 25.9 points and 376.9 yards of offense. WKU is coming off one of its best defensive performances, allowing just 10 points and 273 yards to FAU.
In the loss, the Hilltoppers allowed just 108 yards passing and now lead the FBS with 41 pass breakups, led by seven each from Dominique Bradshaw and Dionte Ruffin, and WKU’s pass defense is second in C-USA.
Redshirt senior quarterback Jack Abraham leads Southern Miss with 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns this season and interim head coach Tim Billings expected Abraham back Saturday after battling a concussion and COVID-19 in the last month, but Patrick Magee of the Sun Herald reported Thursday Abraham has elected not to play the team’s remaining five games. Magee also reported it’s unclear if redshirt sophomore Tate Whatley, the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, will play after suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against Liberty.
Trey Lowe III started last week at quarterback for Southern Miss in a 24-13 win, completing 12-of-20 passes for 100 yards with two interceptions.
Frank Gore Jr. leads the Golden Eagles on the ground with 461 yards and a touchdown on 85 attempts, and Kevin Perkins has 162 yards and five scores on 40 carries.
“Southern Miss is a team that’s traditionally been known to spread the ball out,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday. “They’ve been running the ball good here of late the past three games – over 200-plus yards per game – so they’ll come out and try to establish some things, some things that have happened to us in the past, but we’ve got to do a great job of playing team football – offense, defense, special teams – and of course doing our part in getting off the field when we can.”
WKU is 3-0 against Southern Miss, including a 28-10 victory in Hattiesburg, Miss., last season. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to follow Saturday’s game with a Nov. 21 game against FIU and a Nov. 28 game at Charlotte.{&end}
