Western Kentucky's men's golf team finished the first round of Auburn's Tiger Invitational and was partially through the second before play was suspended due to darkness Sunday in Opelika, Ala.
The remainder of the second round as well as the final round was set to be completed in some combination on Monday and Tuesday.
Through round one, the Hilltoppers are in 15th place at the par-72, 7,289-yard Grand National Lake Course. The team shot 15-over 303 in the first round and was only nine shots back from the top 10 teams.
WKU freshman Riley Grindstaff had the low round of the day at 3-over 75. He carded pars on his first 10 holes and logged two birdies on the back nine.
WKU went on to count three 4-over 76s to finish out the team scorecard. Fifth-year senior Caleb O'Toole recorded a 3-over front nine and a 1-over back nine to make up the score.
Sophomore Connery Meyer strung together two birdies and five pars in the middle of his round and junior Luke Fuller finished his back nine at just 1-over with two birdies.
Fifth-year senior Jack Poole had an 8-over 80 in the opening round of the Tiger Invitational.
When the second round paused at 5:30 p.m., O'Toole had risen up the leaderboard with an unofficial, under-par score with approximately five holes to play.