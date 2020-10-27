With less than a month now until the Western Kentucky men's basketball team tips off the 2020-21 season in Nebraska, head coach Rick Stansbury is happy with where his team is at.
"From a preparation standpoint, I feel good where we're at," Stansbury said Tuesday in a Zoom conference with reporters. "Naturally, we've got to keep getting better in a lot of areas and we're trying to bring some new guys and some young guys along that's not (been) in the program. As always, they've got to catch up to the other guys. I think we're in a good place right now with four weeks to go."
The Hilltoppers held voluntary workouts over the summer after returning in early July as part of the WKU athletics' COVID-19 restart plan, and began practice in mid-October. The team has signed to play in a multi-team event at Nebraska, which will kick off the season Nov. 25 against a team to be determined, before facing LSU the following day. After that trip, WKU is scheduled to play three games in Louisville's bubble.
Stansbury said that with the experience he returns from last year's 20-10 team, the biggest concern right now is conditioning. The Hilltoppers return 67% of their minutes played from last season, which includes veterans in seniors Josh Anderson and Taveion Hollingsworth, and redshirt senior Carson Williams. Sophomores Jordan Rawls and Isaiah Cozart are also among the returners, as is a fully-cleared Charles Bassey, who missed the latter half of last season due to injury. Guard Kenny Cooper is also back, after sitting out last year due to NCAA transfer rules.
"It's very obvious our starting point wasn't where it has been in the past just from a conditioning standpoint. We've been patient and bringing the guys along slowly and sometimes we adjust the schedule just based on kind of where we are physically, but overall it's gone really well," Stansbury said. "I like the progress we're making. It's a long way yet. It's four weeks away until we play. We have a veteran team, so just trying to be smart and just trying to keep us healthy."
The Hilltoppers have also added pieces with that experience. Sharpshooter Luke Frampton, who was just the second player in Davidson history to hit 100 3-pointers in a season – the other being Stephen Curry – transferred to the team and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Stansbury has also been high on incoming freshman Dayvion McKnight, and said Tuesday that "he's been really impressive." He says the Collins graduate and Kentucky's latest Mr. Basketball has come in mentally and physically strong, and because of that "the first things he had to overcome was not a hurdle for him at all."
The fifth-year WKU head coach says Kevin Osawe brings some experience to the team. While a newcomer, the 6-foot-6 forward comes from Vincennes University, where he averaged 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists last year and was named an NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American.
Stansbury also says Kylen Milton, a freshman guard from Monticello, Ark., is "a nice young player too," and that he likes his abilities.
"It's just being able to see where everybody fits, because we have a very veteran team coming back," Stansbury said.
With the amount of experience returning from a WKU team that earned a No. 2 seed and hoped to make a run in the 2020 Conference USA Tournament before it was canceled, plus a mix of new talent, Stansbury is happy with where the Hilltoppers are at roughly four weeks from the start of the season.
"I've always said this – when you have good people, chemistry and all those kind of things come together a lot easier and we do have good people. I like our team one through 15 personnel-wise, as people. About as good as you can get," Stansbury said. "When you have that, it's easier to mix new pieces and new parts. I don't think that's been a problem for us and I feel good about where that is right now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.