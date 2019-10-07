Western Kentucky's men's golf team was sixth in the 14-team field after the first round of Middle Tennessee’s Intercollegiate at The Grove on Sunday in College Grove, Tenn.
WKU opened the three-day tournament on Sunday at The Grove Club (par-72, 7,368-yard). The squad finished 10-over 298 on the day, four strokes out of third. The Tops were two shots behind defending back-to-back Conference USA champion MTSU.
Shooting even-par 72 and leading the team was junior Jack Poole. Poole led WKU after carding a birdie on his second-to-last-hole to finish even. He was 10th on the leaderboard, one shot out of seventh and two shots out of third.
Redshirt senior Linus Lo and junior Chase Landrum followed Poole in scoring in the first round. Both Hilltoppers shot 3-over on the day. Landrum birdied three of his last seven holes to bounce back and shoot 75.
WKU’s final score to count was senior Tom Bevington’s 4-over 76. The England native tied for 37th after the first round.
Junior Caleb O’Toole shot 10-over 82 and and tied for 80th. Freshman Patrick Kennedy competed as an individual in his Hilltopper debut and tied for 59th after shooting a 6-over 78.
Tennessee led the team standings after firing a team total 4-under 284. Lamar’s Hugo Hellman led the field at 5-under 67.
Monday's shotgun start was set for 12:30 p.m. CDT.
