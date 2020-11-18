Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Chan Metts announced the national letter of intent signing of Riley Grindstaff on Wednesday afternoon.
“Riley is a really good player and his game has continued to trend positively over the last 12-18 months,” Metts said in a news release. “He has been successful and able to win on junior tours and in high school golf. Riley’s work ethic and high character will allow him to make an immediate impact for our program, on the course and in the classroom.”
Grindstaff is nationally ranked in the top 150 of the 2021 signing class, per Junior Golf Scoreboard. He was the runner up in the TSSAA State Golf Tournament in October. Grindstaff is also a two-time member of the Tennessee Junior Cup.
Grindstaff was named The Sneds Tour Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018. He was also the runner up in the Tennessee Boys Junior PGA Championship earlier this year. He has recorded 35 top-three finishes in the entirety of his junior golf career.
The Franklin, Tenn., native attended Father Ryan High School, a college prep school, where he has been on the Honor Roll three times and academic Dean’s List twice.
Grindstaff was also a participant in the American Junior Golf Association’s Tennessee Cup, a junior golf fundraiser benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Snedeker Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.