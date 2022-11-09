Western Kentucky on Wednesday announced the addition of a pair of high school standouts to the volleyball program.
Middle hitters Isabelle "Izzy" Van De Wiele and Gabriella "Gabby" Weihe signed and will join the team next season.
"We are graduating two of the best middle hitters to have ever put on a uniform on The Hill," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. "They've got big shoes to fill with these young middles coming in the door. They're both really exciting young players with tremendous upside, and we look forward to them becoming the next great middle hitters and a long legacy at Western Kentucky."
Van De Wiele is a native of Bettendorf, Iowa, and finished her prep career at Pleasant Valley High School. She just recently helped the Spartans to the Iowa girls' 5A state championship, finishing runner-up to close out her senior season. Listed as one of the best middle hitters in the state, the 6-foot-5 signee earned three letters playing volleyball at Bettendorf High School before earning a final volleyball letter at Pleasant Valley. She closed out her senior year leading the Spartans in blocks with 98 and ranked third in kills with 186.
Van De Wiele captured a girls' junior national championship playing for the Iowa Select Volleyball Club 17U Mizuno during the summer of 2022.
"I am so grateful to have this opportunity to continue to grow as a player," Van De Wiele said in a news release. "I would like to thank my family and all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me!"
Weihe is a native of Noblesville, Ind., and played her prep ball at Noblesville High School. She led her team to a 21-5 season during her senior year and the IHSAA sectional semifinal match.
The 6-foot signee completed her final year of high school volleyball totaling 167 kills and 54 blocks, and earned IHSAA Gold Academic All-State Honors. In her junior campaign, Weihe notched a .210 hitting clip and 161 kills in her 86 sets played while being tabbed on the 2021 and 2022 IHSVCA watch list.
Playing club volleyball for the The Academy 17-1 Elite Tsunami, she was named to the 2021 AVCA Phenom watch list, 2021 and 2022 JVA watch list, earned the 2022 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American Award and made it to the AAU Girls' Volleyball Nationals while competing at the Adidas Midwest Championships and JVA Summerfest.
Weihe also lettered in girls' track and field, competing in the high jump.
"I chose to play volleyball at WKU because of such great team culture and am so excited for the opportunity!" Weihe said in a news release.