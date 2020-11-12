Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-5 guard Elijah Hughey in the 2021 class.
“We’re excited to have Elijah join our family,” Stansbury said in a news release. “He’ll be playing for one of the top programs in Texas this year under Coach Ferrin Douglas, and also he’s played for one of the better AAU coaches in the state of Texas in Darius Coleman. What stands out about him is his ability to shoot and score the basketball. He brings a great work ethic and toughness to your program that’s been instilled in him by his family.”
Hughey has transferred to Lancaster (Texas) High School for his senior season after competing last year for West Mesquite High School. Lancaster is projected as the top team in the state entering the season.
Hughey averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game last season on his way to being a First-Team All-District 13-5A selection.
He had a breakout summer competing for the Lone Star Elite AAU program and is considered one of the top Texas guard prospects in the 2021 class.
