Indiana running back Shaun Shivers (2) is chased by Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Western Kentucky linebacker JaQues Evans was honored Monday as the Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.