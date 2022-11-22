sports_wkufootball072922-12.jpg
Western Kentucky redshirt senior defensive end Juwuan Jones speaks about the upcoming season during the WKU Football Media Day on Thursday in the Jack and Jackie Harbaugh Club at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky defensive lineman Juwuan Jones has been recognized for his outstanding academic achievement by being named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

