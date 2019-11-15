Western Kentucky defensive end Juwuan Jones has earned 2019 Academic All-District II Team honors, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Friday.
Jones is the first Hilltopper football player to be recognized since tight end Jack Doyle and defensive back Arius Wright in 2011. The Sugar Hill, Ga., native is only one of six players from Conference USA to earn Academic All-District honors.
District II consists of all FBS and FCS Division I programs in Kentucky, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. CoSIDA Academic nominees must be a starter or significant contributor to the team while carrying at least a 3.3 grade-point average.
The redshirt sophomore has followed his 2018 FWAA Freshman All-American campaign with another productive one. Through 10 games in 2019, Jones ranks second on the Hilltoppers with 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries. His 45 total tackles rank fifth on the team. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones is fifth among C-USA defensive ends with 547 total snaps played and seventh with 18 quarterback hurries.
After redshirting the 2017 campaign to make the switch from high school linebacker to collegiate defensive end, Jones' five sacks in 2018 set a WKU FBS era record (dating back to 2009) by a freshman. He earned a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman Team, and was also the lone freshman defender to be voted All-C-USA Honorable Mention. His five sacks and 546 total snaps last season led all C-USA freshman defenders.
So far in his 22-game WKU career, Jones already has 87 total tackles – including 15 for loss – and 9.5 sacks.
In the classroom, Jones boasts a 3.69 GPA while pursuing a degree in Sport Management. He has earned WKU dean's list honors twice and President's List once. He is also a two-time C-USA Commissioner's honor roll recipient.
With All-District honors, Jones is eligible for the All-America ballot, which will be announced in mid-December; WKU has not had a football player named an Academic All-American since defensive back Brian Lowder in 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.