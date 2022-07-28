Western Kentucky graduate senior defensive end Juwuan Jones has been named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Jones routinely serves others in the community, specifically with children receiving special education. He is a two-time college graduate with a bachelor's degree in sport management and master's degree in special education teaching, both from WKU.
On the field last season, Jones started all 14 games for WKU in while helping the Tops win a Conference USA East Division championship. He totaled 45 tackles for the year, including 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. His best game of the season came against Army when he recorded nine tackles and a sack.
Jones continued his incredible academic career as well by being named a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American and to C-USA's All-Academic Team.
The formal announcement of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 8, and the presentation of the trophy will occur on Feb. 24, 2023.