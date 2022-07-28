WKU at FIU 102321

Western Kentucky’s Juwuan Jones (right) tackles FIU’s D’vonte Price duringthe Hilltoppers' 34-19 victory Oct. 23, 2021, at FIU Stadium in Miami.

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky graduate senior defensive end Juwuan Jones has been named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

