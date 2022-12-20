For the third-consecutive season, Western Kentucky defensive end Juwuan Jones has been named an Academic All-American.
The Academic All-America teams are sponsored by College Sports Communicators, formerly named CoSIDA. Though the name of the organization has changed, the award recognition remains the same.
Including Jones, the program has had eight CoSIDA Academic All-Americans all-time: punter John Haggerty III, 2020-21; defensive back Brian Lowder, 2002; center Patrick Goodman, 1998-99; guard Brian Bixler, 1994-95; guard Mark Fatkin, 1984-85; defensive end Tim Ford, 1981; and linebacker Jim Barber, 1970-71.
Earlier this season, Jones made the Conference USA All-Academic team for the third time in his career and was also named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. He boasts a 4.00 GPA in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration and is a two-time recipient of the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal and member of the Commissioner's Honor Roll. In 13 games this season, Jones compiled 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two hurries and an interception and a fumble recovery.
Jones' name appeared on the Academic All-American Second Team. He is one of three representatives from Conference USA, and one of six defensive linemen in the entire country to be honored at the Division I level.
Jones and the Hilltoppers will conclude their season Wednesday night when they take on South Alabama in the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.