Western Kentucky's men's and women's squads both placed sixth in their second meet of the season Saturday at the Live in Lou Classic in Louisville.
The women finished sixth out of 16 teams in their 5K and were led by Rory O’Connor, who placed 16th out of 157 runners after finishing with a time of 18 minutes, 39.4 seconds. The men placed sixth out of 13 schools in their 8K while being paced by Emerson Wells, who finished 11th out of 119 competitors with a mark of 25:17.4.
“I thought today’s race went pretty well overall,” WKU cross country coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “The women, probably not quite our best showing that I would’ve liked to have seen, just based on what we had done in the past in our first meet. But they did run very aggressively, which is what I’d instructed them to do. So, they did follow the instructions, and today they just didn’t have it to finish all the way.
“But, racing that way – racing aggressively and pushing – is what we want to do here. That’s the culture we’re trying to build. I think the more we do it and the more we just try to be confident in ourselves it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Lee (Tenn.) won the men's team competition, while Cedarville (Ohio) took first in the women's race.
The WKU women recorded two top-25 finishes in the meet, with O’Connor’s 16th-place finish and fellow freshman Lucy Rutherford placing 25th after recording a personal record mark of 18:59.3 in the race.
Other finishers for the Lady Tops were Haley Webb (41st, 19:18.0), Zoe Manning (45th, 19:21.4), Savannah Heckman (46th, 19:26.1), Jenna Vaughn (20:00.9) and Kaia Enevoldsen (123rd, 21:42.8).
A pair of former area standouts also competed in the race. Campbellsville freshman Emma Steff, a Warren East graduate, was 95th in 20:25.4. Kentucky Wesleyan sophomore Lucy Knutson, a South Warren graduate, was 118th in 21:27.1.
The WKU men had three runners record top-25 finishes, as Wells placed 11th, Dedrick Troxell finished 19th and Clint Sherman placed 22nd. Both Troxell and Sherman recorded personal records in the meet, with Troxell finishing with a time of 25:30.2 and Sherman recording a mark of 25:33.8.
“The men looked a lot better than they did at Appalachian State,” LeCompte said. “Getting some key guys back definitely helped push the team forward. We were looking to see how our backend of the group was going to do from five to seven, and I think they did decently well. I definitely think there’s some things we can improve on, but overall, I think it was a better race for the men.”
Other finishers for the Tops included Jacob Skillman (46th, 26:32.3), Anthony Sweet (64th, 27:20.7), Miles Huff (75th, 27:47.4) and Steven Votaw (85th, 27:59.6).
WKU will wrap up regular season competition at the UAB-hosted Blazer Classic on Oct. 16 in Hoover, Ala.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.