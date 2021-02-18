The Western Kentucky men's and women's basketball series against North Texas have been postponed indefinitely due to adverse weather conditions and subsequent challenges with campus facilities in Denton, Texas.
Originally, both series were scheduled for Friday and Saturday with the men in Denton and the women in Bowling Green before being pushed back one day.
Both teams will work on rescheduling the games if an agreeable date becomes available.
The Hilltoppers are next scheduled to host FIU on Feb. 26-27 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to FIU on the same dates.
