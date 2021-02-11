Western Kentucky's men's and women's basketball series with Old Dominion have been rescheduled.
The Hilltoppers will host Conference USA East Division foe Old Dominion on March 5 and 6 in makeup games for the previously postponed series.
Old Dominion was originally scheduled to visit E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 29-30, but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarchs' program.
Now, the Hilltoppers will close the regular season with home games against ODU at 7 p.m. March 5 and 4 p.m. March 6. Both games will stream on CBS Sports Network on Facebook Watch as previously planned.
Having played just three home games in Conference USA play so far, the Hilltoppers (13-4 overall, 6-2 C-USA) are set to conclude the regular season with six of their last eight at Diddle Arena.
The official C-USA Championship bracket will be released following the March 6 contests.
The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will travel to Old Dominion during the final week of the regular season. The two teams will square off March 4-5 in Norfolk, Va.
The series was rescheduled after a postponement of the originally scheduled games Jan. 29-30.
Both games will tip at 5:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on CUSA.tv.
The series will conclude the regular season with the Conference USA Tournament being played March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas.
