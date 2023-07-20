WKU FOOTBALL Tops land Class of 2024 commitment By JEFF NATIONS jeff.nations@bgdailynews.com Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Justin Content, a rising senior at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., announced his commitment to play football at Western Kentucky on his Twitter account Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky’s football program dipped down into Georgia for another addition to its Class of 2024 recruits on Thursday.Justin Content, a defensive back/wide receiver entering his senior year at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., announced his commitment to WKU on his Twitter social media account.The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Content is the third commit from Georgia to WKU’s 2024 recruiting class. As a junior at Mill Creek in 2023, Content tallied 57 tackles (29 solo) along with three interceptions, nine passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery.On offense, he tallied two receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.Class of 2024 commitmentsJustin Content, DB/WR, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga. Kanye Gaines, OLB, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Fla.Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram, OL, Rockledge HS, Rockledge, Fla.Edwin Moore Jr., DL/OL, Columbia HS, Decatur, Ga.Chukwunedu Okeke, DT/DE, Pebblebrook HS, Mableton, Ga.Tucker Parks, QB, Klein Collins HS, Spring, TexasElijah Realzola, WR/CB, Warren HS, San AntonioZack Simmons, RB, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.{&end} – Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Football Justin Content Mill Creek High School American Football Sports Chemistry Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today