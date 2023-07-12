WKU FOOTBALL Tops land commitment for 2024 class By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jul 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Chukwunedu Okeke, rising senior defensive lineman at Georgia’s Pebblebrook High School, announced his commitment to play football at Western Kentucky on is Twitter social media account Tuesday. PEBBLEBROOK HIGH SCHOOL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky added another football commitment to its class of 2024 on Tuesday.Chukwunedu Okeke, a defensive lineman from Mableton, Ga., announced his commitment on his Twitter social media account Tuesday.Okeke, who will play his senior season at Pebblebrook High School, had numerous listed offers including Memphis, FAU, UAB, Charlotte, Maryland, Syracuse, and Georgia Southern. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Okeke is the second WKU commit from Georgia for the 2024 class.Class of 2024 commitmentsKanye Gaines, OLB, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Fla. Daviyon Hawkins-Ingram, OL, Rockledge HS, Rockledge, Fla.Edwin Moore Jr., DL/OL, Columbia HS, Decatur, Ga.Chukwunedu Okeke, DT/DE, Pebblebrook HS, Mableton, Ga.Tucker Parks, QB, Klein Collins HS, Spring, TexasElijah Realzola, WR/CB, Warren HS, San AntonioZack Simmons, RB, Central HS, Phenix City, Ala.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Football Chukwunedu Okeke Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today