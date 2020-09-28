Western Kentucky added a piece to its 2021 recruiting class Monday.
Elijah Hughey, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard at Lancaster (Texas) High School, announced his commitment with a video on Twitter.
Hughey transferred to Lancaster from West Mesquite High School in May after West Mesquite lost in the first round of the playoffs after finishing fourth in District 13-5A, according to a May 21 article from Greg Riddle in the Dallas Morning News. He was named first-team all-district, according to the article.
Hughey, who tweeted he received an offer from WKU on Sept. 10, also held offers from Jacksonville State and Oakland, according to 247Sports.
He joins Zion Harmon as commits for WKU's 2021 recruiting class. Harmon, who averaged 25.4 points at Marshall County last year and helped Bowling Green to a KHSAA state title in 2017, is rated a four-star prospect and is ESPN's 20th-ranked player in the Class of 2021.
