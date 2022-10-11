The Western Kentucky men's golf team logged its best finish since March 2021 on Tuesday afternoon as it placed fourth as a team at the Xavier Invitational in Maineville, Ohio.
Captain and senior Luke Fuller notched his first career top-10 finish as an individual, leading the team through all three rounds.
“Overall, I’m pretty pleased with how we played,” WKU head coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “I’ve been saying to the team and all the people that have asked, we are better than the results that we’ve had for the first two events. ... I have just been waiting for it to click in a golf tournament. This still is not 100% on; this is still not our best golf. There are a few holes that I would like back where we really made some mental errors and did some things that I know we’re better than. At the end of the day, this is still a huge step in the right direction.”
Fuller was the leader for the Tops throughout the entire event as he shot 2-over 74 and 2-under 70 on the final day of the tournament. He tied for seventh overall, shooting even-par 216 on the 54-hole event, also a career-best number.
The low overall round for the Hilltoppers’ 54 holes came from junior Connery Meyer. He shot a collegiate career-low of 4-under 68 in the second round that was played over two days. He followed it up with a 1-over 73 and moved up 40 spots on the leaderboard after the first round to tie for 22nd.
WKU counted the second-round scores of freshman Riley Grindstaff and redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman. Grindstaff carded a 2-over 74, while Hofman turned in a 1-over 73 at the par-72, 7,180-yard TPC River’s Bend course.
Graduate senior Landon Carner got to count his final-round score for WKU as he shot a 3-over 75.
The Hilltoppers have little turnaround time as they are set to compete at the Pinetree Intercollegiate hosted by Kennesaw State beginning Monday.