For the first time in 17 years, a trio of Hilltoppers received all-conference honors Monday, as announced by the Conference USA office.
Western Kentucky's Taveion Hollingsworth was selected to the 2019-20 All-Conference USA First Team, while Jared Savage and Carson Williams were named to the All-C-USA Third Team.
Savage also earned a place on C-USA’s All-Defensive Team, and Jordan Rawls was picked for the All-Freshman Team.
This is the third straight year that WKU has featured multiple all-conference picks. The last time the program had three honorees was 2002-03, when Patrick Sparks, David Boyden and Mike Wells were chosen.
Hollingsworth gives WKU a first-team selection for the third straight year, following Charles Bassey in 2019 and Justin Johnson in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior was a third-team selection as a sophomore.
Hollingsworth is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 35 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line (150 of 178).
In the last six games, he’s averaging 23.8 points per game. Hollingsworth ranks 18th in WKU history in career points, eighth in career games started and career minutes played, and 10th in career free throws made.
In addition to being a third-team pick, Savage became the second Hilltopper to earn a spot on the All-Defensive Team, along with Bassey last season.
Savage is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s tied for fifth in the league in both rebounding and blocks, and ranks third in defensive rebounds.
The 6-5 native of Bowling Green is one of 12 players in the nation with at least 213 rebounds, 37 steals and 33 blocks this season.
Williams also found a spot on the third team after averaging 14 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Taking on a larger role in the post after the season-ending injury to Bassey, Williams is shooting 55.5 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
The 6-5 forward from Owenton ranks sixth in C-USA in field-goal percentage, eighth in rebounding and sixth in offensive rebounds.
Rawls gives WKU a player on the All-Freshman team for three straight years, following Bassey (2019) and Hollingsworth (2018).
Rawls is averaging 7.9 points and 2.2 assists per game. The 6-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tenn., started 16 games in conference play and posted his top two scoring games against the top teams in the league, North Texas and Louisiana Tech.
The second-seeded Hilltoppers (20-10) head this week to the Conference USA Basketball Championship in Frisco, Texas, where they'll face either UAB or UTSA in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. CT Thursday.
C-USA will announce its individual awards later this week.
All-Conference USA First Team
DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
Javion Hamlet, North Texas
Bryson Williams, UTEP
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU
All-Conference USA Second Team
Osasumwen Osaghae, FIU
Devon Andrews, FIU
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Umoja Gibson, North Texas
Keaton Wallace, UTSA
All-Conference USA Third Team
Jahmir Young, Charlotte
Jordan Shepherd, Charlotte
Jarrod West, Marshall
Carson Williams, WKU
Jared Savage, WKU
All-Freshman Team
Jahmir Young, Charlotte
Andrew Taylor, Marshall
Tyson Jackson, Middle Tennessee
Jalen Benjamin, UAB
Jordan Rawls, WKU
All-Defensive Team
Malik Martin, Charlotte
Osasumwen Osaghae, FIU
Derric Jean, Louisiana Tech
Jarrod West, Marshall
Aaron Carver, Old Dominion
Jared Savage, WKU
