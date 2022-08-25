Several of Western Kentucky’s offensive stars from the last few successful seasons return to the court this fall for the Hilltoppers, but the team is tasked with replacing several key pieces as it enters 2022.
WKU graduated five seniors from last year’s 28-2 Conference USA championship-winning team and lost two more to injury, so they’ll be relying on several young players to fill those shoes this fall.
“We return some kids that have been very meaningful in some very big matches, but we’re replacing a lot,” WKU head coach Travis Hudson said. “We graduated (five) seniors, we had another player – Sam Canner – who had to medically retire because of a back injury and then we lost our starting libero (Kelsey Brangers) to a knee injury in the weight room the day before we started practicing.
“We have (seven) players gone from that roster a year ago – when you only have 15 or so kids – so over half our roster is turned over. That’s concerning. It’s going to take a while to iron out some things early on and we don’t have a schedule that’s very forgiving in that regard.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season Friday with two matches in Peoria, Ill., against Miami-Ohio and Bradley, and will also face Kansas City the following day on the trip. WKU will debut a new playing surface for its home opener against No. 4 Louisville before continuing a nonconference slate that features a trip to Tennessee and matches against “some of the best mid-major teams in the country.”
WKU opens C-USA play Sept. 23 at UAB after last year claiming its seventh C-USA regular-season and C-USA Tournament titles in eight seasons in the league. The league this year adopted a 14-match schedule where each team plays every opponent once with four additional opponents determined by geography, with an eight-team championship format – the tournament this year will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers have finished in the AVCA Top 25 final rankings the last three years, have gone 83-5 during that stretch and are one of two programs in the nation currently to have 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons. This year, they enter the season ranked No. 21.
“Top 25 – we deserve to be a top 25 team based on what we’ve done and what we return and all of that, but I don’t know that we’re playing at a Top 25 level yet," Hudson said. "But we will. I like this team a lot and I think good things lie ahead.”
The Hilltoppers return plenty of offensive firepower this year after finishing second nationally last year with a .341 hitting percentage. They return the likes of Paige Briggs, Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger, and will look for others like sophomore Katie Howard and senior Avri Davis to step into larger roles. With the departure of right side hitter Kayland Jackson, Hudson expects sophomore Kenadee Coyle to fill that role after a strong spring.
“I feel like, for me, it’s going to take the same thing it took last year and a little more leadership on my end, which is something I’m working on as of right now,” said Matthews, who has garnered All-American accolades during her career.
WKU is tasked with replacing setter Nadia Dieudonne, but believe Callie Bauer is up for the task – she’s “done a great job with our offense,” Hudson said. Bauer redshirted last season and was with the team for the spring season after graduating high school early.
Defense will be the key to WKU’s success, however.
“I don’t think any of us have any doubts that we’ll be a really good offensive team. This team will go as far as we can defend,” Hudson said. “Losing your top defender right away is not how you want to start preseason, but it’s the hand we were dealt and so we move on with it from there.”
Brangers was in line to replace Logan Kael as the team’s libero. Hudson said there isn’t one person who can step in and replace the team’s best returning defensive player, but has eyes on true freshman Abby Schaefer to take on the libero role. In addition to Kael, the Tops lost defensive specialist Hallie Shelton but return Ashley Hood and Cameron Mosley and added freshman Callahan Wiegandt in addition to Schaefer.
“I just want everyone to be bought in my final year. I think that’s all I could ask for from this team,” Isenbarger said. “ ... I just want everyone to be locked in with me and I think that’s all I can ask for, and that’s going to lead to a great season.”
In addition to defense, Shelton will be missed at the service line. She is second on WKU’s career aces list with 185 and accounted for close to a quarter of the team’s 169 aces last season.
“When you talk about defending in our game, the first line of defending is aggressive serving,” Hudson said. “We’ve got to be a really good, aggressive serving team and it’s something we’ve focused on since January and every kid that goes back there has got to be better than they were a year ago for us to replace the things we did, because there were a lot of games where the separation in them last year was the five-, six-point run Hallie Shelton would go on from the service line.”
While there will be plenty of new faces filling in on the court this season, Hudson has managed to keep his staff intact despite the team’s success. Assistant coach Craig Bere enters his eighth season with the program, while director of operations Kristi Griffin is in her 14th and Jessica Lucas – a former player – enters her third.
“Look, for me, it’s why our culture is what it is. I am incredibly blessed to have three coaches in there that could be head coaches themselves right now and I think so many things speak to the culture of our program.
“ …. I understand how incredibly fortunate I am with the longevity we’ve had with the staff that we have in place. I think the thing when you look at WKU volleyball that blows your mind looking back right now is the consistency with which we’ve done things year to year, and that starts with a good strong foundation with our coaching staff.”