Western Kentucky senior Linus Lo posted a career-best 36- and 54-hole total on his way to his first career victory at UAB’s Graeme McDowell Invitational on Tuesday. The performance earned Lo the title of Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.
After shooting a pair of 3-under 69s in the first day of competition, Lo was tied for first, just one shot in front of second. He carded 11 birdies in two rounds, including four in his last eight holes in the first round.
With the title on the line, the senior recorded three birdies and 15 pars in the final round, playing bogey-free golf. Lo led the entire day and won the individual championship by three shots, finishing at 9-under-par 207.
“For Linus to get his first win on such a tough course is awesome and shows that he certainly has what it takes,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “He played three really nice rounds and stayed mistake free, which is a huge key on that golf course. To put yourself in the position he did after the first day and come out Tuesday and respond like that with another nice round is such a great way to begin his senior campaign.”
This was the first week of competition for the Hilltoppers and the third week of the weekly honor. In the 2018-19 season, former Hilltopper Billy Tom Sargent won the C-USA Golfer of the Week award on three separate occasions. Lo was the first Hilltopper since Sargent to win an individual title since 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.