Western Kentucky has an opportunity to close out a perfect homestand on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers have won four straight games at E.A. Diddle Arena, the latest coming Saturday with an 85-80 victory over Eastern Kentucky. But to make it five straight victories, WKU may be facing its toughest test yet during the stretch against Buffalo (4-3).
The Bulls, who were preseason favorites to win the Mid-American Conference, feature a veteran-laden starting lineup featuring four seniors who all average double-digit scoring. Leading the way is senior forward Jeenathan Williams, a 6-foot-5 forward averaging 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game who tallied a career-high 32 points in the Bulls' 88-76 loss to then-No. 4 Michigan on Nov. 10.
Williams gets plenty of scoring help from fellow senior guard Ronaldo Segu (15.1 ppg), senior forward Josh Mballa (13.6 ppg) and senior guard Maceo Jack (11.1 ppg). Both Williams and Mballa are preseason All-MAC first-team selections.
"They're a really good team," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said of Buffalo during his Monday radio show. "They've got great size – 6-6 to 6-8 athletes – who've been road-tested. They're going to come in a very confident team. Like I said, road-tested – they've got a little swagger about them."
WKU (5-3) has been riding high since returning to Diddle Arena to start the current homestand. After opening the current stretch with an 88-62 win over Alabama A&M on Nov. 24, the Tops have reeled off wins against UT Martin (81-66 on Nov. 27), Division III Rhodes College (105-35 on Nov. 30) and Saturday's victory over EKU.
The Tops have managed that despite working with a short bench, with leading scorer Jairus Hamilton (17.6 ppg) out with a back injury in Saturday's win and fellow senior forward Josh Anderson sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.
WKU managed without them despite the Colonels' Diddle-record 18 made 3-pointers (on 51 attempts) thanks to a game-high 22-point effort from sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and an 18-point, six-assist night from graduate senior guard Camron Justice.
The Tops had five players score in double digits against EKU, with 7-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp tallying 17 points, redshirt senior Luke Frampton adding 13 and sophomore guard Sherman Brashear adding 13 points in a spot start.
"It was a really different type game that we had to put together because when you take Josh out of it, you take Jairus out of it ... it's very obvious that we got a little thin," Stansbury said of Saturday's win against EKU. "And we're still without Keith (Williams). Our guys deserve a lot of credit."
Following Wednesday's home game, the Tops are back on the road for a matchup against Ole Miss in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase event in Atlanta, then return home for game against Centre College on Dec. 14 and Louisville on Dec. 18.
BUFFALO (4-3) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-3)
7 p.m. Wednesday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
BUFFALO
Jeenathan Williams, f, 6-5, sr. (19.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Josh Mballa, f, 6-7, sr. (13.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg); David Skogman, c, 6-10, so. (5.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Ronaldo Segu, g, 6-0, sr. (15.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Maceo Jack, g, 6-5, sr. (11.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Luke Frampton, g, 6-5, r-sr. (10.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, so. (14.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg); Jamarion Sharp, c, 7-5, jr. (6.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg); Jairus Hamilton, f, 6-8, sr. (17.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, gr. (12.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Jim Whitesell (40-24, third year; 427-325 overall), EKU; Rick Stansbury (108-63, sixth year; 401-229 overall), WKU.
Series record
First meeting.
Last time out
buffalo lost 68-65 at St. Bonaventure on Saturday; WKU won 85-80 at home against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.