Like last season, Western Kentucky is hoping to close out the regular season with a three-game winning streak.
A victory last week kept that possibility on the table. Next up is FIU.
The Hilltoppers host the Panthers in a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium aiming to claim back-to-back victories for the first time this season.
"Good Thursday practice, guys were bouncing around really good. I think they're excited for back-to-back opportunities at home," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Thursday. "Got a win last week. Got to keep it going again this week and finish out the season strong."
WKU went 2-5 through its first seven games, and a 10-6 loss at FAU on Nov. 7 took a winning record off the table. The Hilltoppers are still hoping to finish strong, however, and are coming off a 10-7 win over Southern Miss with games against FIU and at Charlotte still remaining.
"You hear me say all the time, 'Take it one game at a time.' I don't like to talk about ahead of things. This game is an important game," Helton said. "We want to finish strong. Charlotte coming up is going to be a really important game – it's going to be a tough game, it really is. They're a good football team.
"To say, 'Hey, you can go finish out the season with three wins' – that would be great. You don't ever know what the bowl scenario is going to be. I would think you have an opportunity there if it plays out, but really the bowl situation is not on our mind. It's more about let's get this win and continue the momentum."
It's momentum the Hilltoppers will look to continue by beating a winless FIU team. The Panthers are 0-4, and Saturday's game will mark the first time FIU has played in consecutive weeks this season due to COVID-19.
But to keep it going, WKU will likely need to play better offensively, after leaning heavily on the defense much of the season. WKU has allowed only two touchdowns in the last 10 quarters played, but the Hilltoppers haven't scored multiple touchdowns in a game since an Oct. 17 loss at UAB. WKU ranks last in scoring offense in Conference USA and 122nd of 126 FBS teams to play this fall at 14.7 points per game. FIU has allowed an average of 31 points per game.
The Hilltoppers have controlled possession lately – they're averaging a time of possession of 33:52 the last three contests – and have moved the ball, but have been unable to find the end zone. WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is coming off a game where he threw for 183 yards on 19-of-30 passing and he's yet to throw an interception this season. The Hilltoppers ran for 121 yards Saturday, led by 40 from Jakairi Moses.
"I think from an execution standpoint, the everyday things we're doing fine, we're solid, the ball's moving for the most part, the run game's solid, Piggy's doing a good job as far as the short and intermediate stuff, I think he's managing the offense well," Helton said. "The two biggest things that are glaring was the explosive plays down the field ... and the second thing is once you get in the red zone, you've got to find the end zone."
Pigrome scored on a 5-yard run on WKU's first possession last week and Brayden Narveson kicked a 24-yard field goal on the team's second, but the Hilltoppers couldn't find points after that. WKU is aiming to finish drives this week against an FIU team that gives up 459 yards per game – the second-worst mark in the league.
"We've got to execute good football more than the first two drives of the game," WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday. "There's little things happening here and there that stall out drives and stall out possessions. Watching the first two drives of the game, it frustrates you even more as a coach because it's there, we can do it, we just don't get it done enough.
"I told the guys that we've got two weeks left. We've got two more opportunities to go out and show what we are and show that we've got heart and we're going to fight and we're going to try to get this thing fixed and go out and show that we can play a lot better than we've played."
FIU is 10th in C-USA in scoring offense, averaging 22.8 points per game, and 12th of 13 teams in the league in total offense at 289 yards per game. Only WKU's 276.2 yards per game is worse.
"They're going to run what they run. Even if you stop it, they're going to continue to go to it and try to get it going," WKU senior cornerback Dionte Ruffin said Tuesday. "We just have to be ready for the basic things we see on film. We just have to come ready to shut it down and then it'll be hard for them to switch it up."
The Panthers have struggled moving the ball through the air – they're 12th in C-USA in passing offense and 120th nationally at 117.5 yards per game. Stone Norton started at quarterback in last week's loss to FAU, but was replaced in the third quarter after throwing for just 43 yards on 7-of-12 passing. He was replaced by Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager, who threw for 149 yards on 11-of-21 passing. FIU's depth chart lists the QB for Saturday as Norton or Bortenschlager.
D'vonte Price has carried the load offensively for FIU. The senior running back has 481 yards and four touchdowns on 61 attempts this season, and is coming off a career-high 178-yard performance against the Owls.
"I think, from a defensive standpoint, they've got some big backs that can move the ball," Helton said. "They're averaging pretty good rushing yardage, so we've got to be able to limit the run game. They're big, so I'm sure they'll make a couple of nice runs."
WKU leads the series 7-6 after a 20-14 victory last year in Miami, and the Hilltoppers have won nine straight games on senior day. WKU's last senior day loss came to Middle Tennessee 27-26 in 2010.
