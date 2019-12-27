The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team heads into the nonconference finale against Belmont in transition, but also feeling like it is trending in the right direction.
In WKU’s first true test without Charles Bassey at Rhode Island on Dec. 21, the Hilltoppers rallied from nine points down with five minutes left in regulation before falling in overtime 86-82.
Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said even in defeat WKU came away with momentum and some much-needed confidence heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. tilt against Belmont at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We all showed a lot of heart that game,” Hollingworth said. “You can’t really be mad about that loss. You're going to be mad just because you took that L, but the way we played we felt like we won. That gave us a lot of confidence and that is going to show Saturday.”
WKU coach Rick Stansbury agreed that his team showed fight that he added will be beneficial going forward.
“We could have very easily caved in, but we didn’t,” Stansbury said. “We found ways to stay together. We found ways to fight. That’s what we have to have to have a chance. If we do that, we will keep getting better.”
WKU’s final tuneup before Conference USA play will be another tough test, facing a Belmont team that has won six straight in the series.
The Bruins (8-4) have a new head coach, Casey Alexander, but still have the same potent offense that averages 81.5 points a night, connecting on 126 3-pointers.
A trio of freshmen lead the way for the Bruins, whose 92-72 loss at Alabama on Dec. 21 snapped a season-high four-game win streak.
Guard Adam Kunkel leads the way, averaging 18.8 points and a team lead 40 3-pointers. Nick Muszynski, a 6-foot-11 freshman, averages 15.5 points while freshman guard Grayson Murphy leads the Bruins with 67 assists.
“It’s all pretty much the same,” Stansbury said. “They haven’t changed anything. They are really good. They really score the basketball. They are great in transition. The Murphy kid makes it all flow for them.
“I think the X factor for them is they have something a lot of teams don’t have. They have a low post guy (in Nick Muszynski). You have to choose your poison a little bit.”
Hollingsworth said WKU is ready for the challenge and eager to snap the six-game slide against the Bruins.
“I just want to see a win,” Hollingsworth said. “I want to see everybody play hard. Everybody play like themselves, go out here and get the W.”
Belmont (8-4) at Western Kentucky (7-4)
6:30 p.m., Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
Belmont - Grayson Murphy, g, 6-2, so. (8.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Adam Kunkel, g, 6-3, so. (18.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Michael Benkert, g, 6-4, sr. (4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Tyler Scanlon, f, 6-7, gr. (10.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg); Nick Muszynski, c, 6-11, so. (15.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (12.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (7.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
TV – Stadium & WKU PBS in BG
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Casey Alexander (8-4 first season; 145-124 overall) Belmont; Rick Stansbury (69-46, fourth year; 362-212 overall), Western Kentucky.
Series Record: Belmont leads the series 7-4 (Belmont won the last meeting 80-74 on Dec. 19, 2018, in Nashville).
Last time out: Belmont lost to Alabama at the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, Ala., 92-72 on Dec. 21; Western Kentucky lost 86-82 in overtime at Rhode Island on Dec. 21.
