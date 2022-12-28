With the new year fast approaching, Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team is looking for some momentum to close out 2022.
The opportunity is there, with the Hilltoppers hosting Rice to start Conference USA play on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena. From there, WKU has a road game at Middle Tennessee on Saturday to finish out the 22 part of the 2022-23 campaign.
First, there’s the Owls to deal with on Thursday at 6 p.m. Rice (9-3 overall, 0-1 C-USA) is coming off a pair of lopsided wins in its home holiday tournament, a 110-73 win against Northwestern State on Dec. 17 followed by a 109-64 victory over NAIA program Jarvis Christian on Dec. 19.
Rice’s conference opener against Middle Tennessee didn’t go so well, as the Owls were blown out 81-46 by the Blue Raiders on Nov. 15 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., but have a quality loss on their ledger – an 87-81 overtime loss to then No. 7-ranked Texas in Austin.
WKU sputtered to the end of its non-conference schedule after a strong start, dropping road games to Power 5 programs Louisville (94-83 on Dec. 14) and South Carolina (65-58 on Dec. 22).
The Hilltoppers might have the right opponent to snap out of its recent funk, if history is any indication. WKU is 8-2 all-time against Rice, including a 5-1 mark at Diddle, and has won the last six meetings. Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury is a perfect 7-0 against the Owls.
Junior guard Quincy Olivari has starred for Rice this season. After averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the the Owls’ three-game stretch against Texas, North American and Northwestern State, Olivari was named for the C-USA Player of the Week on Dec. 19 – the second time in three weeks the Atlanta native has earned the honor.
Olivari leads the Owls in scoring with 18.9 points per game this season, while fellow guard Travis Evee is putting up 14.8 points an outing. The Owls’ 6-foot-11 forward Max Fiedler is next with 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, guard Mekhi Mason is scoring 9.4 points a night and swingman Cameron Sheffield is adding 7.3 points per game.
WKU hopes for a repeat performance from fifth-year forward Jairus Hamilton, who posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Tops’ 80-66 win against Rice in the last meeting between the programs on Jan. 13 at Diddle.
Junior guard Dayvion McKnight continues as the brightest spot in the Tops’ lineup. Over the last three games, McKnight has averaged 28.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. He’s leading WKU in scoring this season with 16.5 points a game.
Sixth-year forward Emmanuel Akot is next with 12.3 points, sixth-year guard Luke Frampton – still third in the country in 3-point percentage (54.2%) – is scoring 10.6 a night, Hamilton is at 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds, and 7-5 senior center Jamarion Sharp is leading the nation in total blocks (49) and blocks per game (4.5) while averaging 6.2 points and 6.5 rebounds an outing.
Thursday’s game will stream live on ESPN+.
Lady Tops open C-USA play at Rice
While the men’s team hosts Rice on Thursday, WKU’s women hit the road for Houston to take on the Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The Lady Tops closed out nonconference play with a 69-61 road loss to California Baptist on Dec. 21, and this road trip doesn’t look any easier.
Rice (9-1 overall, 0-1 C-USA) opened with nine straight victories before dropping a 74-68 decision to Middle Tennessee at home on Dec. 20.
The Owls lead the all-time series 6-4, winning six of the last seven meetings with the Lady Toppers. WKU won the last matchup 78-61 on Jan. 13 at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Senior guard Destiny Jackson leads the Owls in scoring at 14.5 points per game, with senior forward Ashlee Austin next at 13.8 points a night.
For WKU (3-6), sophomore forward Jaylin Foster has been the most steady contributor on offense with team highs of 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
The Lady Tops lead C-USA in with 11.4 steals per game, which ranks 25th in the nation.
The Lady Tops return home to Diddle to host Middle Tennessee on Saturday in a 2 p.m. matchup.