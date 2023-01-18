WKU vs FAU men's basketball
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20), FAU’s Michael Forrest (11), and Western Kentucky senior guard Jordan Rawls (2) fight for a rebound during WKU’s 76-62 loss to #24 FAU at E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 16, 2023. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@gmail.com)

 Caleb Lowndes

The January grind continues for Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.