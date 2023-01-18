The January grind continues for Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team.
The Tops are set to take on Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. Thursday night in Ruston, La., marking the team’s fourth game in eight days and sixth overall this month – with three more to go after that.
WKU (11-7 overall, 3-4 C-USA) is coming off a 76-62 home loss to No. 24 Florida Atlantic, a defeat that ended the Tops’ three-game win streak and threatened some badly needed momentum after the team endured a five-game skid before breaking out with road wins over UTSA and UAB, followed by a home victory against FIU before Monday’s loss.
Good news for the Tops – starting guard Emmanuel Akot, the team’s second-leading scorer who has missed the last two games after suffering a head injury early in the 80-78 win at UAB on Jan. 11, has been cleared to return and will be available to play Thursday.
Head coach Rick Stansbury, who has missed seven games due to an undisclosed health issue, will not make the trip to Ruston as associate head coach Phil Cunningham continues to lead the team on an interim basis.
Cunningham, who has led the team to a 3-4 mark filling in as head coach, said the turning point for WKU came in a loss. After falling behind North Texas 21-2 on Jan. 5 at E.A. Diddle Arena, the Tops nearly rallied back from that daunting deficit before falling short in a 70-66 loss. Two days later, the team went on the road and picked up a win against UTSA and ended the five-game slide.
“The big picture is we overcame the storm we were in early on when coach went out and everybody was like, ‘What’s going on?,’ “ Cunningham said. “But the games don’t stop, so we overcame that storm. We’re playing good right now. We’ve won three out of four and we get Emmanuel back.”
The Hilltoppers stayed close with FAU through the first half and early into the second before the league-leading Owls’ relentless rebounding and timely shooting allowed them to separate and pull away for a 14-point victory.
The Owls have built a two-game cushion in the C-USA standings, with much of the rest of the league bunched up behind them. WKU and Louisiana Tech (10-8, 3-4) are among that group scrambling for position with hopes of earning one of five first-round byes in the conference tournament.
“This league is eating itself alive with parity this year,” Cunningham said. “So nothing’s easy. La Tech doesn’t feel sorry for us because Emmanuel didn’t play Monday night. They don’t feel sorry for us because they didn’t play Monday night and we did. This is what, our fourth game in eight days? And they’ve had four days off.”
The Bulldogs feature a three-pronged attack on offense, with junior guards Cobe Williams (18.4 points per game) and Keaston Wills (12.8 ppg) joined by 6-6 junior forward Isaiah Crawford (12.8 ppg), who is back to full strength after suffering a season-ending knee injury early last season.
“The thing they do differently is offensively, they drive the ball better than any team we’ve played,” Cunningham said. “Most everybody now plays off high ball screens with the center setting ball screens, and some people have different ways they try to score off you on that. But La Tech, they’ll come at you one-on-one. They’ll spread out and attack you one-on-one and you have to be really good on-ball defenders.”
With Akot likely back and available to start, the Tops have the option of reverting to the same starting five – guards Dayvion McKnight (17.3 ppg), Akot (11.3 ppg) and Luke Frampton (9.9 ppg), along with forward Jairus Hamilton (10.3 ppg) and 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp – who continues to lead the nation in total blocked shots (77) and blocks per game (4.3).
In Akot’s absence, junior guard Khristian Lander made his first two collegiate starts and delivered quality minutes. And senior guard Jordan Rawls has also flourished in recent games with expanded game time, starting with the UAB game when he stepped in for Akot and scored 16 points. He followed with 11 against FIU and had 13 on Monday against FAU.
“It’s been an adjustment for him,” Cunningham said of Rawls. “I think when he came here, he thought his role was going to be a lot bigger and it’s been hard on him. Let’s be real – it’s been hard – but he’s kind of weathered that storm. When he took that week off and he came back, ironically that’s when Eman got hurt in the first six minutes against UAB. And that’s when (Rawls) broke out.
“He had that 16-point game against UAB. Not only did the new guys on our team and our fans say, ‘Oh, that’s this Jordan Rawls they’ve been talking about.’ But more importantly he saw it and he felt it.”
CBS Sports Network is scheduled to televise Thursday’s game.