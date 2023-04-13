The NCAA transfer portal wasn't kind to Western Kentucky's tight end room following last season's 9-5 finish.
The Tops have long counted on strong offensive production from the tight end spot, dating back to head coach Tyson Helton's two-year stint as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2014-15) at WKU under then-head coach Jeff Brohm. Current Los Angeles Rams standout Tyler Higbee and former NFL player Deon Yelder gave way to Mik'Quan Deane and Kyle Fourtenbary, who in turn moved on and allowed Joshua Simon and Joey Beljan the opportunity to thrive.
Without the portal, WKU might well still have Simon and Beljan on the roster for the 2023 season. Instead, Simon is now at South Carolina and Beljan with Cincinnati. Last season, those two accounted for every catch made by a WKU tight end. Simon had 20 receptions for 273 yards and seven touchdowns, while Beljan tallied 15 catches for 191 yards and four scores.
That's a lot of production to make up, but WKU special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Andy LaRussa thinks the replacements are already on hand for the Tops.
"We definitely have the personnel to replace those guys," LaRussa said. "It's some guys that have been waiting their turn. You know, Josh and Joey really worked to earn their spots and earned everything that that had, but these young guys that are coming up and coming in, they've also worked and now it's their time to shine."
"... It's just getting them in there, it's just making them household names like Josh and Joey were. Three years ago, four years ago Josh and Joey, nobody knew about and then here we are now. It's the same kind of system, so that's just the process as far as recruiting goes."
For spring practice, the Tops are working with a group of familiar faces as well as a pair of newcomers to the program. Redshirt sophomore River Helms, redshirt senior Dane Saltarelli and redshirt sophomore Alex Williams have all been on the team multiple seasons, although none of that trio has yet to record a reception and only Helms has seen game action.
Helms, a native of Limestone, Ala., played in 13 of 14 games last season mostly in a special teams role. He's aiming to be WKU's next breakout at tight end in 2023.
"That's been my main goal since getting here, is making an (impact) on offense," Helms said. "Special teams is huge, I plan on playing a lot of special teams this year and helping the team out.
"... I think the biggest thing would be my lower half, just getting stronger in my legs and stuff," Helms said. "Just driving off the ball, getting my hands right ... really, anything a tight end can do."
The Tops also picked up a pair of tight ends from the transfer portal, with junior Trevor Borland arriving from Buffalo and former Bowling Green High School standout Elvin Fofanah joining the program after spending two seasons at NAIA-level Lindsey Wilson. Borland tallied 18 receptions in three seasons at Buffalo, while Fofanah had six catches for 66 yards and four TDs at Lindsey Wilson this past season.
WKU also picked up a pair of in-state signees for the 2023 recruiting class in current high school seniors Lofton Howard of Greenwood and Noah Meyers out of Louisville Trinity. Both will join the team in the fall.
Howard, a big 6-foot-5, 210-pound target, tallied 23 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns for the Gators last fall. He also added 18 rushing touchdowns. Meyers totaled 26 receptions for 318 yards and four scores with the Shamrocks.
"I think every day there's competition – you have to have that in spring," LaRussa said. "The tight ends are all battling it out. We lost Josh and Joey (from) last year. Every position on special teams is open, so it's just a constant battle to come out there every day and prove yourself. It's really important. At the end of the day it's going to make everybody better."
"... Really we've got a good group of guys. We've got some young guys coming in for fall camp. We're excited about the tight end room. They all bring something different, which is really good. I think they'll provide some added depth in all areas on offense."