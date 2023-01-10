W Kentucky Indiana Football

Western Kentucky's Joey Beljan (89) runs past Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Western Kentucky's football team took another loss to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags