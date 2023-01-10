Western Kentucky's football team took another loss to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.
Redshirt junior tight end Joey Beljan, who tallied 15 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns this past season for WKU, was among a group of transfer signees announced Tuesday by Cincinnati.
The departure of Beljan, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound native of Holland, N.J., leaves the Tops even thinner at the tight end position. Fellow tight end Joshua Simon, a redshirt sophomore from Dalzell, S.C., who led the Tops' position group with 20 receptions for 273 yards and seven TDs, had previously been announced by South Carolina as a transfer to its program.
Beljan's departure is the latest transfer portal migration for the Tops, who in addition to Simon also said farewell to starting offensive linemen Rusty Staats (Texas Tech) and Gunner Britton (Auburn), plus starting place-kicker Brayden Narveson (N.C. State) since the end of the season.
A handful of Hilltoppers still remain in the transfer portal, with defensive back Arthur Brathwaite, quarterback Darius Ocean, offensive lineman Luke Slusher, defensive back Barry Wagner and defensive end Dante Walker expected not to return to WKU.
The Tops did get recent good news with the return of All-Conference USA first-team linebacker JaQues 'Donut' Evans, who briefly entered the transfer portal before opting to return to the Hilltopper program. This past season, the sophomore Evans led the Tops with 109 tackles and nine sacks while adding two fumble recoveries.
Evans joined WKU defensive back Talique Evans (47 tackles) and starting quarterback Austin Reed – the C-USA's Newcomer of the Year who led the nation with 4,746 passing yards – as Tops who tested the transfer portal before deciding to remain with the program.
WKU is also in the market for an assistant coach following Friday's official announcement by Washington State that the Cougars hired WKU co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Arbuckle served this past season as the Tops' co-offensive coordinator along with Josh Crawford and Zach Lankford, and was instrumental in the Hilltoppers' continued offensive success.
In addition to guiding Reed to a nation-leading 4,746 passing yards in his first season as starter after replacing record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, Arbuckle helped WKU rank second nationally in passing offense (352.2 yards per game), seventh in total offense (497.3 yards per game) and 15th in scoring offense (36.4 points per game.) as the Tops completed a 9-5 season with a dazzling 44-23 win against South Alabama on Dec. 21 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.