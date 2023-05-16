Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Steve Lutz announced the hiring of Isaiah “Zeke” Brooks-Sena to his staff on Tuesday.
Brooks-Sena will serve the program as the director of operations/scouting.
“Zeke is a very bright and up-and-coming guy in our business,” Lutz said in a news release. “When I hired Zeke at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, he was able to come in and make an immediate impact with our program and I know that he will do the same here on The Hill.”
Brooks-Sena comes to WKU by way of Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. He was on Lutz’s staff as the video coordinator for the 2022-23 season when the Islanders won the Southland regular-season championship and tournament championship.
“I’m very grateful to coach Lutz for this opportunity,” Brooks-Sena said in a news release. “The history and fan support of Western Kentucky basketball is second to none. I can’t wait to get to The Hill and help rebuild this program in any way I can.”
Previously, Brooks-Sena was a graduate assistant at Akron. He helped lead the Zips program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021. The Akron team finished the year with a 24-10 record, winning the MAC tournament championship.
Prior to his stint at Akron, Brooks-Sena spent four years as a student manager at New Mexico under former head coach Paul Weir. Brooks-Sena served the Lobos as head manager in 2020-21 and graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing in May 2021.
While at UNM, Brooks-Sena worked at Laguna Sports Academy where he was a head coach for two years for pueblo youth. He supervised four other coaches in the development of their teams and served as a middle school head coach and an assistant girls' varsity head coach as spring and summer tournaments.
Brooks-Sena is a native of Santa Fe, N.M., where he attended Capital High School.