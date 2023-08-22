Steve Lutz introduced as new WKU mens’ basketball head coach
Buy Now

WKU men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz (left) speaks during his introductory press conference in March at the Jack & Jackie Harbaugh Club at Houchen/L.T. Smith Stadium.

 Joe Imel/joe.imel@bgdailynews.com

Western Kentucky men's basketball coach Steve Lutz finalized his coaching staff on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of Darryl Jackson and Martin Cross as assistant coaches. 