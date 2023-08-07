Mean Green shut down Hilltoppers
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) runs the ball as North Texas defensive backs Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) and Ridge Texada (26) run to tackle him in the Tops’ 40-13 loss to the Mean Green at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator, and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, has released the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List with Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley featured on the list.