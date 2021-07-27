For the second consecutive year, Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone has been named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.
It is the second preseason watch list for Malone, who on July 19 was honored by the Bednarik Award, which recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
The Atlanta native is one of five Conference USA players and one of 22 defensive ends on the initial list of 90. Meanwhile, there were no other players from Kentucky schools.
Malone enters his fifth season as a Hilltopper after exercising his option for an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through four campaigns, he has become one of the most accomplished defenders in WKU history.
In 48 career games – 39 of them starts – he has made 255 total tackles (135 solo, 120 assisted) while racking up 42.5 tackles for loss and 25 sacks. Malone's 25th sack Nov. 14, 2020, against Southern Miss set the program's FBS era (since 2009) record, while his 42.5 tackles for loss entering the 2021 season stands only 0.5 behind Andrew Jackson for that record as well.
In 2019 he produced 99 tackles – including an FBS era-record 21 for loss – to go along with 11.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries. He was voted C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, the first Hilltopper to earn the distinction since WKU joined the league prior to the 2014 campaign. His 99 total tackles were the third-most by an FBS defensive lineman in a single season over the past decade.
The FWAA has chosen a national defensive player of the year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football's Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
2021 Nagurski Watch List – C-USA Players
DeAngelo Malone – DE, WKU
Jamare Edwards – DT, Marshall
Tyler Grubbs – LB, LA Tech
Kristopher Moll – LB, UAB
Dion Novil – DT, North Texas