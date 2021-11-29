Western Kentucky’s football team picked up a pair of weekly Conference USA accolades Monday.
WKU defensive DeAngelo Malone took home Defensive Player of the Week honors following his impactful play on Saturday as the Tops clinched the East Division with a 53-21 win at Marshall.
WKU kicker Brayden Narveson was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season after he made all four field goal attempts (53, 46, 41 and 39 yards) while also making all five extra points in the Hilltoppers’ win at Marshall.
The 2021 C-USA Players of the Week awards are presented by Surf & Turf Golf and are voted on by a panel of the league’s media.
Malone played a large role in the Hilltoppers’ win at Marshall on Saturday. Overall, Malone had a pair of sacks (including a sack/forced fumble), 2.5 tackles for loss and seven total tackles.
Malone made perhaps the game’s biggest momentum-changing play in the second quarter, sacking Herd quarterback Grant Wells near midfield and forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Hilltoppers. At the time, WKU was trailing 14-0, but following Malone’s sack/forced fumble, the Hilltoppers scored 36 consecutive points.
Narveson’s 53-yard field goal in the third quarter matched a career-long. Narveson is the second C-USA kicker with 17 points scored in a game over the past two years.
Old Dominion wide receiver Ali Jennings was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.
Jennings caught nine passes for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns in ODU’s 56-34 win over Charlotte to lift the Monarchs to their fifth consecutive win to earn bowl eligibility. Seven of his nine receptions went for 17 yards or more. His 252 receiving is the most by an ODU player in the FBS era and the fourth most by an FBS receiver this season. 252 yards receiving rank Jennings fifth in Conference USA history in single-game receiving yardage. His three touchdowns ties the ODU single-game record.{&end}