Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a layup as UAB redshirt senior guard Ledarrius Brewer (2) reaches to block in the Tops’ 72-60 loss to the Blazers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky point guard Dayvion McKnight plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on his Instagram account Tuesday.
McKnight, the Hilltoppers' leading scorer this past season, would be the second WKU player to enter the portal since the end of the season. Fellow point guard Jordan Rawls entered the portal last week.
"Due to recent coaching changes I've decided it is in my best interest to explore my options for the future by entering the transfer portal," McKnight wrote in an Instagram post. "Bowling Green will always have a special place in my heart and I'll forever be a Hilltopper."
McKnight's decision to enter the transfer portal comes just one day after WKU held a news conference to officially introduce Steve Lutz as the program's new head men's basketball coach. Lutz replaces Rick Stansbury, who led the program the past seven seasons and recruited McKnight to the school.
The Hilltoppers finished a disappointing 17-16 overall and 8-12 in conference play after being picked to finish second in the C-USA preseason coaches' poll. Stansbury resigned shortly after the Tops' season-ending loss to Florida Atlantic in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals, citing a need to "focus on my health and my family."
This past season at WKU, McKnight started all 33 games and averaged a team-high 16.5 points. He added a team-best 125 assists, pulled down five rebounds per game and led the squad with 59 steals.
A second-team All-Conference USA selection, McKnight was also chosen as a NABC All-District First Team selection last week.
The Shelbyville native arrived at WKU in 2020 after winning Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors his senior season at Collins High School.
In three seasons with the Hilltoppers, McKnight scored 1,229 points (13.1 points per game), 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per outing.
As a freshman at WKU, McKnight played in all 29 games (17 starts) and averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.
McKnight started all 32 games as a sophomore at WKU, boosting his numbers to a team-leading 36.2 minutes and 16.2 points per game. He averaged 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. That earned McKnight All-C-USA First Team honors and the first of two NABC First Team All-District honors.
McKnight will be entering his senior season, with two years of eligibility remaining.