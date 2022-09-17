BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Western Kentucky’s dreams of knocking off a Power Five foe on the road Saturday burned up like paper in fire.
The Hilltoppers missed out on several opportunities to beat Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. – including with a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired in regulation – but were unable to convert and fell in overtime to the Hoosiers 33-30, when Charles Campbell connected on a 51-yard field goal.
“It’s just the back-and-forth of the game,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “You’d like to have some plays back. We had a turnover, an interception down there you’d like to have back, a fumble you’d like to have back, but a lot of great things out there, a lot of great plays, too. Just two good football teams playing back and forth. When you lose a close one like this, you’re always going to look back at those three or four plays that you wish you could’ve had back. We’ll try to get better from it today.”
WKU (2-1) led 30-22 after Brayden Narveson made a 24-yard field goal with 3:46 to play, but the eight-point lead was not enough for the Hilltoppers, who were seeking their first win over the Hoosiers (3-0) in the fifth meeting between the two.
Indiana drove 75 yards down the field in nine plays on the ensuing drive, which was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Connor Bazelak to Cam Camper, to make it 30-28. After a timeout from Indiana and two from WKU, Bazelak converted the two-point try with a pass in the end zone to Donaven McCulley to even the score with 47 seconds to play.
“Just a lot of critical errors that we have to fix moving into next week,” WKU defensive tackle Darius Shipp said. “That’s all it ever was.”
It was enough time for the Hilltoppers to try to win the game, but they couldn’t finish it off.
On a third-and-10 from the 35, quarterback Austin Reed kept it for a 19-yard gain to get into Indiana territory. A pass interference two plays later moved WKU to the Indiana 31, and a 7-yard pass to Daewood Davis for a 7-yard gain got it to the Indiana 24-yard line, before Reed tried to set up a game-winning kick with a run and spiked pass.
Narveson’s 44-yard attempt as time expired was no good, however.
In overtime, the Hilltoppers got the ball first and couldn’t get anything going offensively. Narveson attempted a 39-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Jaylin Williams and recovered by Bryant Fitzgerald, who returned it 54 yards before being taken down.
“I came here to win big games like this and put myself in situations to do big things like that,” Reed said of the final drive in regulation. “I trusted coach (Ben) Arbuckle and the play calls he made – he made a bunch of really good play calls – and we were able to put Brayden in a good position.
“Unfortunately Brayden wasn’t able to make it, but Brayden made three field goals prior to that and that blocked one, nobody better blame Brayden for that one. Brayden had a really good game, Brayden put us in a position to be where we were come time to win that game with that field goal, so Brayden Narveson deserves no fault.”
The WKU defense stood up Indiana’s offense, but Campbell made the 51-yard field goal to give Indiana the 33-30 victory.
Campbell was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts Saturday, making kicks of 34, 32, 32 and 51 yards.
WKU finished with 545 yards of offense in the loss – 329 passing and 216 rushing – but still left plenty of points on the field. The Hilltoppers were unable to come away with touchdowns on its final three red zone trips to put Indiana away – Reed threw an interception in the end zone in the first, and Narveson made two of his three field goals on the day in the others.
“It’s just hard when you get to the short area of the field. We just didn’t get it done. We’ve got to find ways to score a touchdown. We let Indiana hang around and kick field goals, eventually at their place they’re going to catch up to you and that’s what happened today.”
The interception was one blemish in an otherwise good day for Reed, who was making his first start against a Power Five opponent. He finished with 329 yards and two touchdown on 33-of-43 passing. Malachi Corley had eight catches for 77 yards, while Jaylen Hall and Michael Mathison had six catches each for 60 and 36 yards, respectively. Daewood Davis added 77 yards and a touchdown on five catches, and Joey Beljan had a 26-yard touchdown reception. Kye Robichaux had 135 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
Bazelak led Indiana to 484 yards of offense in the win. He threw for 364 yards and two scores on 33-of-55 passing without an interception. Camper had eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown to lead receivers. Josh Henderson led the rushing attack with 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts, while Shaun Shivers added 58 yards on 15 attempts.
The two remained close throughout the game, and the Hilltoppers went into halftime with a 17-10 leads, after Indiana had themselves a ball in a small town in an otherwise bad season last year with a 33-31 victory over the Hilltoppers in front of a record crowd at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hoosiers drove down the field on their first possession Saturday, but the defense settled in and limited the home team to a 34-yard field goal from Campbell for the game’s first points.
The Hilltopper defense came away with a big stop on Indiana’s next possession, however – crack, boom, bamming into Shaun Shivers for a loss of two yards on fourth-and-2 near midfield. WKU took over on downs and took advantage of the field position. Reed found Joey Beljan across the middle of the field for a 26-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead, which they carried into the second quarter.
Pinned near its own end zone, WKU punted early in the second quarter and Indiana took over with good field position. The Hoosiers started a six-play scoring drive at the WKU 41 and capped it with a 5-yard pass from Bazelak to Andison Coby to go ahead 10-7.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as the walls of Indiana’s defense come tumblin’, tumblin’ down and Reed found Davis wide open for a 44-yard touchdown to make it 14-10 in favor of the Hilltoppers, and WKU added to its lead with a 34-yard field goal from Narveson in the final minute of the half.
Indiana got back within four early in the second half with a 32-yard field goal from Campbell, but WKU’s offense kept rolling and worked down the field for another score to make it 24-13 on 1-yard quarterback keeper.
The Hilltoppers forced another punt and made their way to the Indiana 9 with an opportunity to put the Big Ten foe away, those old crazy dreams of pulling away easily just kind of came and went. Inside the 10, Reed was picked off by Myles Jackson in the end zone, and Indiana turned it into points. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Josh Henderson ran it in from 19 yards out – the Hoosiers went for two but couldn’t convert, and WKU held onto a 24-19 lead.
WKU added a 20-yard field goal from Narveson with 11:33 to play. It was set up by a 59-yard run from Robichaux.
After forcing a punt, Indiana caught a break to try to even the score. Reed completed a short pass to Simon, who was stripped by Cam Jones and Jackson recovered at the WKU 16. The Hilltoppers limited the Hoosiers to a 32-yard Campbell field goal to make it 27-22 with 7:00 to play.
WKU added 24-yard field goal from Narveson with 3:46 left, before Indiana came back.
The game was the second in a three-game series. The third was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the 2029 season.
Indiana is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati next weekend, while WKU will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium to open Conference USA play against FIU. Kickoff between the Hilltoppers and Panthers is set for 2:30 p.m.{&end}