Western Kentucky hasn’t won in its last four games. Old Dominion is in the same boat.
One losing streak will end Saturday when the Hilltoppers and Monarchs meet at 2:30 p.m. CT at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va.
“Another big week in conference. We’ve got Old Dominion. We’ll be on the road,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Old Dominion team that’s hungry for a win and we’re hungry for a win.
“ ... Their football team is fighting, scratching and clawing like we are and it’s going to take everything we’ve got, but I like our guys’ mentality right now. I love their demeanor and attitude. They’ve got their jaw set, they’re not happy by any means, but they’re going to be ready to go play and I know Old Dominion will be ready to go play as well, so it should be a good football game.”
WKU’s only win of the season came against FCS-level UT Martin in the Sept. 2 opener. It followed with losses at Army, against Indiana, at Michigan State and against UTSA in its Conference USA opener last week. The losses to the Black Knights, Hoosiers and Roadrunners were by a combined 11 points.
The Monarchs – who went 1-11 in 2019 and didn’t play last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic – lost to now-No. 16 Wake Forest in its season opener before a blowout victory against Hampton. ODU then lost 45-17 at Liberty, 35-34 to Buffalo, 28-21 at UTEP and 20-13 in overtime last week at Marshall.
“Need to find a way, from the coaches, to the players, to the trainers – anybody involved with the program – we’ve got to find a way to close (Marshall) out and get the win,” Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said Monday. “Looking forward to getting back on the practice field tomorrow and prepare for a very good Western Kentucky team who is also hungry for a win. It should be a good battle.”
For their losing streak to come to a close, the Hilltoppers need to see an improvement on defense.
WKU’s scoring defense ranks 124th of 130 FBS teams with 38.4 points allowed per game and its total defense ranks 123rd with 480.4 yards allowed per game. The Hilltoppers got into 14-0 holes in the first three games in their losing streak and a 14-3 hole last week.
“Really need to have a really good week on defense, really need to have a really good week,” Helton said. “We’ve played some really good offenses and our defense was battling hard, but obviously the first two years I was here that was our strength of our football team and the offense is the strength of our football team right now and that’s obvious, but I like how our defense is fighting, scratching and clawing.
“They have a lot of pride and we need to have a really good week on defense and be able to set the tone of the game and allow the offense to go out there and do their thing and try to go put points on the board, try to flip the switch a little bit where we’re up by 14 instead of us being down by 14.”
The defense the previous four years had been led by Clayton White, who was a Frank Broyles Award nominee in 2017, 2019 and 2020 – an award given to the nation’s top assistant coach – but he left in the offseason to become South Carolina’s defensive coordinator. The Hilltoppers are coming off a season where their offense struggled, but the defense allowed only 25.3 points per game. The year prior, WKU posted the best scoring defense of its FBS Era, allowing just 20.1 points per game.
“We graduated a lot of those players. Early on there was some struggles because guys were fresh in the system – we got guys that just walked in the door, trying to figure out left and right, get adjusted to the culture in addition to learning the scheme,” said WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum, who was on staff during White’s time. “We’ve played a lot of people for that reason. I think now the dust is starting to settle, we know who’s who and I think the plays will start to come as they get more comfortable.”
Old Dominion has the 11th-best scoring offense of the 14 C-USA programs with 23.7 points per game. The Monarchs rush for 179.2 yards per game, with four players over 180 yards rushing on the season – the Hilltoppers don’t have a single player that has hit the 180-yard mark, for comparison. That’s led by Blake Watson’s 339 yards and one score on 67 attempts. It also includes 177 yards and six scores on 72 carries from quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound UCF transfer has also thrown for 859 yards and five touchdowns on 86-of-167 passing, but has seven interceptions.
Helton said the key to slowing the Monarchs down is stopping the run, making Mack make plays with his arm and eliminating chunk plays down the field as the WKU defense tries to get back to what it was in year’s past.
“Between me and coach White, we’ve been through so much together and just being able to have him to be able to and lean on and just talk to I think has been instrumental in my success,” Crum said. “We always just talk about ‘Keep going.’ We’re going to show up, we’re going to play football anyway, so there ain’t no need in ducking your head, ain’t no need in hiding it. We’re going to play, so let’s keep going.
“I know that it works. I’ve seen the system, I’ve seen the scheme, I know it can be productive. We’ve just got to keep going, keep working on it, keep grinding. That’s kind of his advice to me.”
The Hilltoppers’ offense has had little trouble this season, and this week will be up against an Old Dominion team that’s eighth in C-USA with 29.5 points allowed per game. The Monarchs are second in the league in total defense, however, allowing just 330.5 yards per game, with 199 allowed per game through the air.
The Hilltoppers are currently 11th in the country with 40.4 points per game and fifth in total offense with 550.4 yards per game.
“They’re a little bit different schematically (than UTSA), but another really, really good defense,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “Marshall has been a top offense in the conference for years and they really did a good job this last week on those guys. Once again, it’s going to take our best effort to get it done. It’s just a really good defense.”
WKU leads the all-time series 5-1, including a 20-3 victory in Norfolk in the last meeting in 2019.{&end}