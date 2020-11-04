Western Kentucky redshirt junior running back Jakairi Moses has been named to the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced Wednesday.
Moses is one of 53 Division I players to make the watch list, and is one of just four Conference USA representatives.
Heading into the 2020 campaign, Moses had missed back-to-back seasons after suffering ACL tears in both 2018 and 2019.
“During the journey of the injuries it was very frustrating because I didn’t really know what to expect or how to go about things because I tore my first ACL and then I tore my second one,” Moses said during a recent Zoom call with media. “My mind was all over the place after I tore my second one. Basically, I just had that never give up mentality; just go at it again because this is the sport I love.”
Through seven Hilltopper games this season, Moses ranks first on the team with an average of 5.9 yards per carry, and currently sits third on the squad with 183 total rushing yards.
Since 2018, a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated have recognized college football student-athletes from all divisions for overcoming injury or illness, by sharing their remarkable comeback stories throughout the season.
The committee will select three overall winners, with the announcement timed with the 2020-21 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, held Jan. 2, 2021.
Moses and the Hilltoppers will jump back into conference play this weekend as they head to Boca Raton, Fla., to face Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.
