Western Kentucky senior sprinter Marlowe Mosley won the men's 200-meter out of 34 competitors at the Clark Woods Invitational hosted by Louisville on Saturday.
WKU recorded 14 top-10 finishes across the two-day meet.
"Today was incredibly tough due to the weather," Brent Chumbley, WKU's director of cross country/track & field, said in a news release. "We decided to not run in some of our previously scheduled events in order to protect our student-athletes. We've now got our eyes set on the UK meet next weekend, and we're all looking forward to it."
Mosley highlighted the rainy Saturday with a stellar performance in the 200 meters. He finished with a time of 21.36, a new personal best, to defeat 33 other competitors. Not far behind Mosley was freshman Jonathan Allen who placed fourth, just five one-hundredths of a second off his best.
"The good thing is, Marlowe had a PR in 200," WKU assistant coach Tosha Ansley said in a news release. "Coming out of lane two, especially, for him to run that was really good. I'm looking forward to see what he could possibly do later on this season."
Sophomore sprinter Alexis Williams also added to the top-10 total with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter preliminaries and seventh-place finish in the 200. Many teams followed suit by not competing in events as the day progressed, and the 100-meter finals was included in that decision. Williams won her heat in the 100 with a time of 11.97. She also finished the 200 at 24.23.
"It was a tough weekend, weather-wise, and we just felt heavy," Ansley said. "I'm mainly just trying to get them to get all the little things out of the way now, so when we have to go to conference, they can just do what they need to do and move on from it."
The distance crew continued to shave time off their races as the squad saw some major personal bests throughout the weekend. Junior Savannah Heckman continued to pace the women's side as she finished fifth in the 5k with a time of 17:06.17. The women now have three runners in the 17-minute mark as Carley Maskos also improved to 18 and Heckman had a personal record. Junior Clint Sherman was also able to grab a top-10 finish for the men at 14:57.14.
"Anytime we can go and compete at a meet with conditions that aren't so great, and still run PRs and season bests, that's when I know I have a fully committed group," WKU assistant coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. "We had every reason not to perform as well this weekend and they just didn't settle for that."
Juniors Dedrick Troxell and Sherman finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,500-meter race on Saturday while creating new PRs. Maddy Hurt ran a season-best steeplechase time at 11:50.31 as well.
The throwing group continued to show consistency as freshman Kaison Barton finished 15th in shot put, and John Elam and Brett Brannon finished 11th and 15th, respectively, in hammer throw. In javelin, Heather Whitlow logged a new personal best while Samyzia Sears competed in the event for the first time ever and finished in 20th.
Sophomore Grace Turner added another top-10 finish for WKU as she placed seventh in the high jump, just shy of her personal best at 1.66 meters. Senior Nikki Ogorek finished 10th in pole vault as well with her best jump since 2019.
WKU will compete in the Kentucky Open at UK next Friday and Saturday as its final regular season meet before C-USA Championships on May 13-16 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Women's Results
100m
4th – Alexis Williams – 11.97 – preliminary
100m Hurdles
24th – Samyzia Sears – 15.98* – preliminary
200m
7th – Alexis Williams – 24.23
1500m
30th – Lucy Rutherford – 4:59.32
41st – Heather Whitlow – 5:43.10*
5000m
5th – Savannah Heckman – 17:06.17*
11th – Rory O'Connor – 17:47.70*
23rd – Carley Maskos – 18:47.85*
28th – Maddy Hurt – 19:33.07
3000m Steeplechase
7th – Maddy Hurt – 11:50.31
High Jump
7th – Grace Turner – 1.66m (5' 5.25")
Pole Vault
10th – Nikki Ogorek – 3.53m (11' 7")
11th – Grace Turner – 3.53m (11'7")
Javelin
20th – Samyzia Sears – 22.25m (73')*
22nd – Audrey Griffin – 20.06m (65' 10")
23rd – Heather Whitlow – 18.74m (61' 6")*
Men's Results
100m
12th – Steven Simmons – 11.05 – preliminary
200m
1st – Marlowe Mosley – 21.36*
4th – Jonathan Allen – 21.50
11th – Dartez Hamlin – 21.75
25th – Steven Simmons – 22.11*
800m
10th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:53.53
11th – Casey Buchanan – 1:54.12
24th – Luke Hoover – 2:02.03
25th – Dylan Duckworth – 2:02.87
1500m
4th – Dedrick Troxell – 3:50.98*
5th – Clint Sherman – 3:51.20*
19th – Casey Buchanan – 4:02.36*
28th – Will Perrone – 4:11.91*
5000m
9th – Clint Sherman – 14:57.41
19th – Will Perrone – 15:25.72*
21st – Miles Huff – 15:32.63*
Pole Vault
10th – Devon Montgomery – 4.56m (14' 11.50")
Triple Jump
6th – Cedric Johnson – 13.56m (44' 6")*
Shot Put
15th – Kaison Barton – 16.29m (53' 5.5")
Discus
21st – John Elam – 40.20m (131' 11")
25th – Brett Brannon – 33.02m (108' 4")
Hammer Throw
11th – John Elam – 53.74m (176' 4")
15th – Brett Brannon – 51.86m (170' 2")*
21st – Jake Robinson – 45.88m (150' 6")
*designates DI Collegiate PR