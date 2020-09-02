Western Kentucky has announced its starting quarterback.
After watching two weeks of practice and reviewing film from Saturday’s first fall scrimmage, Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome was named the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback leading into the Sept. 12 season opener at Louisville.
“I think he’s done a really good job of handling the offense. You’ve heard me say and (offensive coordinator Bryan) Ellis say a lot that part of playing the position is just managing the position, mastering the play, making sure everybody is in the right position,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Wednesday in a Zoom conference. “You can tell he’s an older guy – he does that. He seems to handle it pretty well. At the same time, he’s still learning the offense. He’ll have to progress as we go through the season, but he’s doing a nice job of that.”
Pigrome was the assumed frontrunner for the position because of his experience entering fall camp as a graduate transfer from Maryland. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound QB earned seven starts over his career for the Terrapins. Pigrome, the 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, accumulated 2,407 total yards of offense in 34 games, and was recruited by now-WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis out of Clay-Chalkville High School. Pigrome credited aggressive recruiting once he entered the transfer portal in February as a big reason he came to Bowling Green.
“I think the maturity level’s there, I think he’s handled things – being the new guy, coming in, have to win the position – I felt like he’s handled that pretty good with maturity, so we just felt like, right now, he’s kind of the clear-cut starter,” Helton said. “As you know, as we progress through the season, you never know what’s going to happen, so we’ll see. I’m just happy for him. I think he’s done a nice job and looking forward to seeing him play in Louisville.”
Pigrome said Aug. 20 that since he’s arrived, he had been working on learning the playbook, connecting with the team and just doing whatever the offense needs.
“I’m just trying to fit in with them really, so whatever they want me to do, I’m here to do it,” Pigrome said in the Aug. 20 Zoom conference. “I’m trying to learn as they teach, so whatever they want me to do, I’ll do it. It’s no big deal. Just whatever they want me to do, just keep working at it and get better at it and just keep climbing every day.”
Helton said after WKU’s first practice Aug. 17 the Hilltoppers would likely have an earlier decision made on the starting quarterback than last year, when Steven Duncan was named starter over Arkansas graduate transfer Ty Storey late in camp.
Ellis said Aug. 20 the team wanted an opportunity to get whoever the new starting QB is this fall more reps, and said throughout media availabilities that he’s been impressed with Pigrome, including directly following Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We went out and signed a grad transfer for a reason, right? We didn’t sign him to come here and be the backup,” Ellis said in the Aug. 20 Zoom conference. “I know that’s kind of how it played out last year, but every year’s a new year.”
Helton said last week he was hoping to have the position narrowed to two players after reviewing film of Saturday’s scrimmage. He said Wednesday the backup role is still undecided.
WKU also has redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas, redshirt junior Davis Shanley and freshmen Darius Ocean and Grady Robison on the roster.
“I want to give those kids some more time,” Helton said. “We’re still repping some of those guys and as we work through that, I’ll let you know who that might be. It might be a scenario though, depending on how the game’s going, those kind of things, who we put out there. I feel like that spot’s pretty close right now, so we’ll keep that open.”
WKU began preparing for the Sept. 12 opener at Louisville this week, Helton said. The team was in full pads Tuesday and shells Wednesday and the second-year head coach said the Hilltoppers “made up a lot of ground from last week to this week.”
Helton said he doesn’t expect WKU’s offense to change dramatically with Pigrome, a true dual-threat quarterback, as the starter. Pigrome threw for 1,777 yards and nine touchdowns on 152-of-268 passing at Maryland, and added 630 yards and eight touchdowns on 176 carries.
“I do think he’s a little more athletic. He has the ability to scramble and create plays, but I think he’s handled our offense pretty well. I don’t think you’re going to see a dramatic change in us offensively with him back there,” Helton said. “I think he’s a quality thrower, he’s a quality manager of the offense, and he has the athleticism to get out of trouble if need be. I don’t see us changing a lot from what we do.”
The game with Louisville is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CST.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.