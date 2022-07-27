200919-football-Liberty at WKU_outbound 26.jpg
Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson (center) attempts an extra point Sept. 19, 2020, against Liberty at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 Joseph Barkoff/For the Daily News

One day after being named Conference USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson claimed a place on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission said Wednesday.