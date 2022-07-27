One day after being named Conference USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson claimed a place on the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission said Wednesday.
Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award's 20 semifinalists will be named Nov. 3. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directors, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers will announce the top three finalists for the award Nov. 22.
That same group will select the national winner, who will be announced Dec. 8 on ESPN.
Narveson, a redshirt junior, hit on 23-of-29 field-goal attempts in 2021 with a long of 53 yards in the Hilltoppers' win over Marshall to clinch Conference USA's East Division championship. He was also perfect on all his point-after attempts throughout the year, going 72-of-72.
Narveson scored the most points by any kicker in the country a season ago with 141. That number was also second-best among all players regardless of position. Narveson's mark of 10.1 points per game was sixth-best in the nation, and he finished 13th in the country in field goals per game. His 23 makes tied him for the most in a single season in WKU history. He enters the 2022 season as the most accurate field goal kicker all time at WKU with a clip of 83.7%.
The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an all-pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.